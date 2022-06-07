Germany Vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Game In India, UK, US?

League A Group 3 of the UEFA Nations League is set to feature a blockbuster clash as 2014 World Cup winners Germany are all set to take on England at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night. The game will begin live at 12:15 AM IST on June 8. Ahead of what promises to be an enthralling and nail-biting game between two top European national teams, here is a look at how to watch the UEFA Nations League live in India, the US and the UK, and Germany vs England live streaming details.

Germany vs England live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Germany vs England live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores on the official social media handles of the two teams in contention and the competition's handle.

How to watch UEFA Nations League 2022 live in UK?

UK fans wanting to watch the Germany vs England clash can do so on the Premier Sports Network. Subscribers will be able to stream the game via the Premier Player, which costs £9.99 for a monthly subscription. The game will commence live at 7:45 PM BST on Tuesday, June 7.

Germany vs England live streaming details in US

Fans in the United States wanting to watch UEFA Nations League matches live can tune in to the Fox Sports Network. As for the live stream, fans can use the FuboTV app. The game will begin live at 2:45 PM ET or 11:45 AM PT on Tuesday, June 7.

Germany vs England team news

Germany predicted starting line-up: Manuel Neuer; Thilo Kehrer, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, David Raum; Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Kai Havertz

England predicted starting line-up: Jordan Pickford; Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bukayo Saka; Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

UEFA Nations League A Group 3 standings update

After all the teams have played a game each in Group 3 of League A, Hungary currently leads the standings with three points, two points clear of Germany in second and Italy in third. Meanwhile, England are the only team who have not scored a point yet, and hence, will be desperate for a win when they take on Germany.