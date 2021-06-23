Germany Vs Hungary Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

Germany will take on Hungary in their final group stage encounter of Euro 2020 at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, June 23. The game is scheduled to commence live at 9:00 PM local time (12:30 AM IST on Thursday, June 24). Here is a look at the Germany vs Hungary team news, our prediction and the details of how to watch Germany vs Hungary on TV in India?

Germany vs Hungary prediction and h2h record

Germany arrive into this game on the back of an excellent 4-2 win against defending European champions Portugal on Saturday. Portugal opened the scoring via Cristiano Ronaldo in the 15th minute. However, first-half own goals from Manchester City centre back Ruben Dias and Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro meant that Fernando Santos side's lead was short-lived. Germany's continuous pressure in the second half reaped rewards as goals from Chelsea forward Kai Havertz and Atalanta left-back Robin Gosens ensured that the game got out of Portugal's reach.

On the other hand, underdogs Hungary got a surprising 1-1 draw against 2018 World Cup winners France on Saturday. Attila Fiola's goal for Hungary was cancelled out by Antoine Griezmann's strike for France. That point could turn out to be crucial for Marco Rossi's side as a win would ensure their progression into the knockout stages irrespective of the results in the other games.

In terms of the Germany vs Hungary head to head record, Germany hold a slight edge. The Germans have won 13 games, lost 10 and drawn 10 against Hungary. The two countries last faced each other in 2016 with Germany beating Hungary 2-0. Considering the recent form of the two sides, our Germany vs Hungary prediction is a Germany win.

Germany vs Hungary team news

Germany predicted starting line-up: Manuel Neuer, Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Robin Gosens, Thomas Muller, Kai Havertz, Serge Gnabry

Hungary predicted starting line-up: Peter Gulacsi, Endre Botka, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Gergo Lovrencsics, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, Andras Schafer, Attila Fiola, Roland Sallai, Nemanja Nikolic

How to watch Germany vs Hungary on TV in India? Germany vs Hungary live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch Germany vs Hungary on TV in India can do so by tuning into Sony Sports 2 and 3 SD/HD or on Sony Six SD/HD. The Germany vs Hungary live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of the Euro 2020 game can be tracked on the Twitter handle of the tournament and the two teams.

Image Credits: Toni Kroos, Peter Gulasci/Instagram