Germany Vs Iceland Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, World Cup European Qualifiers Live

2014 World Cup winners Germany will face off against Iceland in the first of their three World Cup qualifying matches of the current international break. The match will be played at the Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena and will begin at 1:15 AM IST on Friday, March 26. Here's a look at how to watch Germany vs Iceland live stream, Germany vs Iceland prediction and team news.

Germany vs Iceland prediction and World Cup qualifiers preview

Head coach Joachim Leow will hope to keep his legacy as one of the greatest coaches in German football intact as he stares down at the final few months of his 15-year stint with the Die Mannschaft. The 2014 World Champions have struggled in recent times and will hope to evade the painful memories of their 6-0 loss to Spain last time out when they take the field against Iceland. Leow's side clinched two victories and three draws from their first five Nations League encounters and will be favourites for the clash against Iceland on Thursday night.

As for the visitors, Iceland are set to play their first game under the management of former international Arnar Vidarsson. Iceland had a tough Nations League group and lost all six of their games against England, Belgium and Denmark and were subsequently relegated to League B. Iceland also missed out on the Euros this summer and have only won once in their Euro playoff semi-final against Romania. The Nordic nation however could make it to the World Cup for the second time in their history after Russia, with Armenia and Romania again being their fiercest competitors alongside Germany in Group J. Iceland have their backs against wall heading into the clash against Germany, who expected to roll over the minnows at home with relative ease.

Germany vs Iceland team news

Joachim Leow has a series of injuries to deal with, as Toni Kroos has withdrawn from the squad, while Joshua Kimmich missed out the Bayern's weekend win over Stuttgart with a bout of illness. Jamal Musiala received his first call-up to the side, however, Thomas Mueller was overlooked despite his impressive performances for Bayern Munich over the past few seasons. Lukas Klostermann and Marcel Halstenberg could replace Niklas Sule and Robin Gosen respectively, who are both ruled out with injury. Vidarsson himself will be without Gylfi Sigurdsson, who has withdrawn expecting the birth of his first child. Alfred Finnbogason is also ruled out along with another midfielder Emil Hallfredsson.

Germany vs Iceland team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Germany: Neuer; Klostermann, Ginter, Rudiger, Halstenberg; Kimmich, Gundogan, Goretzka; Gnabry, Werner, Sane

Neuer; Klostermann, Ginter, Rudiger, Halstenberg; Kimmich, Gundogan, Goretzka; Gnabry, Werner, Sane Iceland: Halldorsson; Saevarsson, Ingason, Magnusson, Skulason; Gudmundsson, Gunarsson, Bjarnason, Traustason; Bodvarsson, Sigthorsson

World Cup European Qualifiers live stream: How to watch Germany vs Iceland live?

The 'How to watch Germany vs Iceland live in India? query's answer is tuning into the Sony Sports Network, who are the official European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup broadcasters in India. The Germany vs Iceland live stream will be provided on Sony LIV App, while the live scores and latest match developments of the game will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. The Germany vs Iceland live stream will begin at 1:15 AM IST on Friday, March 26.

(Image Courtesy: Germany Twitter)