Germany Vs Japan Live Streaming: How To Watch Int'l Friendly Live In India, US & UK?

2014 FIFA World Cup champions Germany will be up against Japan in an international friendly match at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg, Germany. The match will be played on September 10, 2023. The İlkay Gündoğan led side will aim to win the match-friendly match against Japan ahead of their big clash against France.

3 things you need to know

Germany crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and finished 3rd in Group E

Germany faced a 2-1 loss against Japan in the Group E match of the FIFA World Cup 2022

Japan topped the Group E of the FIFA World Cup 2022 but lost to Sweden in the Quarterfinals

When and where will the Germany vs Japan international friendly match be played?

The Germany vs Japan international friendly match will be played at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg, Germany. The match will begin on September 10, 2023, from 12:15 AM IST.

How to watch the Germany vs Japan international friendly match in India?

Football fans in India can watch the Germany vs Japan international friendly match on the Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 12:15 AM IST.

How to stream the Germany vs Japan international friendly match in India?

Football fans in India can stream the Germany vs Japan international friendly match on the Sony LIV app. The match will start at 12:15 AM IST.

How to watch and stream the Germany vs Japan international friendly match in the UK?

Football fans in the UK can watch and stream the Germany vs Japan international friendly match on Viaplay Sports 2 and its streaming platforms. The match will start at 7:45 PM BST.

How to watch and stream the Germany vs Japan international friendly match in the USA?

Football fans in the USA can watch and stream the Germany vs Japan international friendly match on Fox Sports and its streaming platforms. The match will start at 02:45 PM EST.