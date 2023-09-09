Germany Vs Japan Live Streaming: How To Watch Int'l Friendly Live In India, US & UK?

Quick links:
Germany Football Team (Image: AP)
2014 FIFA World Cup champions Germany will be up against Japan in an international friendly match at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg, Germany. The match will be played on September 10, 2023. The İlkay Gündoğan led side will aim to win the match-friendly match against Japan ahead of their big clash against France.
The Germany vs Japan international friendly match will be played at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg, Germany. The match will begin on September 10, 2023, from 12:15 AM IST.
Football fans in India can watch the Germany vs Japan international friendly match on the Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 12:15 AM IST.
Football fans in India can stream the Germany vs Japan international friendly match on the Sony LIV app. The match will start at 12:15 AM IST.
Football fans in the UK can watch and stream the Germany vs Japan international friendly match on Viaplay Sports 2 and its streaming platforms. The match will start at 7:45 PM BST.
Football fans in the USA can watch and stream the Germany vs Japan international friendly match on Fox Sports and its streaming platforms. The match will start at 02:45 PM EST.