Germany Vs Latvia Prediction, Team News And Live Stream

2014 World Champions Germany will take on minnows Latvia in their final friendly match ahead of their preparations for the upcoming European Championship. The game will be played at the Merkur Spielarena in Dusseldorf, Germany and will kick off at 12:15 AM IST on Tuesday, June 8. Here's a look at where to watch Germany vs Latvia live stream, Germany vs Latvia H2H record and our Germany vs Latvia prediction for the same.

Germany vs Latvia prediction and preview

Germany will look for a final dance and Joachin Low in this summer's European Championship and will draw inspiration from their U-21 side who defeated Portugal in the final on Sunday. Die Mannschaft have been drawn in the group of death alongside France and Portugal, and have begun their preparations fairly well, drawing 1-1 against Denmark. Despite the draw, Germany will be pleased with their performance, especially having restricted Christian Eriksen and Co. to just one shot on target during the 90 minutes.

As for Latvia, they have fallen down the pecking order since their famous 0-0 draw against the Germans way back in Euro 2004. That remains their only major tournament appearance and the nation currently finds itself at 138th in the World rankings. Led by Dainis Kazakevics, who coached Latvia's Under-21s between 2013 and 2020, Latvia will hope for a solid showing but their attentions will be on the upcoming tie against Estonia, with a win there helping them retain the Baltic Cup. Germany are sure shot favourites and should clinch a comfortable 5-0 win.

Germany vs Latvia team news

Germany will welcome back the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Antonio Rudiger and Ilkay Gundogan to their squad after the quartet were provided with a week's rest after being involved in the Champions League final last weekend. Toni Kroos, Leon Goretzka and Jamal Musiala remain injury doubts and are unlikely to be involved. As for Latvia, Pavels Steinbors, Kristers Tobers and Daniels Ontuzans remain ruled out due to club exertions.

Germany vs Latvia H2H

The friendly marks the fourth meeting between the two sides. Germany are unbeaten against Latvia, picking up two wins and one draw. Their last encounter came during the 2004 EURO when both sides played out a goalless draw.

Germany vs Latvia team news: Predicted XIs

Germany: Neuer; Sule, Rudiger, Hummels, Gunter; Neuhaus, Kimmich, Gundogan; Havertz, Muller, Werner

Neuer; Sule, Rudiger, Hummels, Gunter; Neuhaus, Kimmich, Gundogan; Havertz, Muller, Werner Latvia: Ozols; Savalnieks, Cernomordijs, Oss, Jurkovskis; Emsis, Zjuzins; Kamess, Ikaunieks, Ciganiks; Uldrikis

Where to watch Germany vs Latvia live stream?

In India, the game will telecast live on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3. The Germany vs Latvia live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams. The game kicks off at 12:15 AM IST on Tuesday, June 8.

