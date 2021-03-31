Germany Vs North Macedonia Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, World Cup Qualifiers Live

2014 World Cup winners Germany will face off against North Macedonia in their final World Cup qualifying match of the current international break. The match will be played at the Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena and will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Thursday, April 1. Here's a look at where to watch Germany vs North Macedonia live stream, Germany vs North Macedonia prediction and team news.

Germany vs North Macedonia prediction and match preview

Germany registered a convincing 3-0 win over Iceland in their opening game of the World Cup qualifying campaign with Leon Goretzka, Kai Havertz and Ilkay Gundogan getting on the scoresheet. Die Mannschaft continued their winning run with a win over Romania, with Serge Gnabry's 16th-minute strike being the only goal of the game. Joachim Low's men will hope to continue their winning streak in what will be his final contribution to Germany's World Cup qualification bid. The Germans have done well to bounce back from their disappointing Nations League campaign, and will hope to maintain their spot at the top of Group J.

On the other hand, North Macedonia started their campaign with a disappointing 3-2 defeat against Romania last week, despite the best efforts of Arijan Ademi and Aleksandar Trajkovski. They however bounced back with a thumping 5-0 win over Liechtenstein last time out, with Trajkovski scoring twice, with Eljif Elmas, Enis Bardhi, and Ilija Nestorovski all contributing to the score. Despite their brilliance, North Macedonia will have their backs against the wall against Germany, who will be favourites to clinch a comfortable win at home on Wednesday night.

Germany vs North Macedonia team news

Germany have no fresh injury concerns, but Marcel Halstenberg, Jonas Hoffman, Toni Kroos and Niklas Sule remain ruled out having returned to their respective clubs. Full-back Robin Gosens is a doubt for the game though, so Lukas Klostermann should continue at right-back while Phillip Max could come in at left-back. Barcelona keeper Marc Ander Ter Stegen is most likely to step in for captain Manuel Neuer. For North Macedonia, Ivan Trichkowski, Gjoko Zajkov and Tihomir Kostadinov are the only three absentees with injury and coronavirus.

Germany vs North Macedonia team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Germany: Ter Stegen; Klosterman, Ginter, Rudiger, Max; Neuhaus, Kimmich, Gundogan; Havertz, Gnabry, Werner

Ter Stegen; Klosterman, Ginter, Rudiger, Max; Neuhaus, Kimmich, Gundogan; Havertz, Gnabry, Werner North Macedonia: Dimitrievski; Bejtulai, Ristevski, Musliu; Ristovski, Bardhi, Nikolov, Elmas, Alioski; Trajkovski, Pandev

World Cup European Qualifiers live stream: How to watch Germany vs North Macedonia live?

The 'where to watch Germany vs North Macedonia live in India?' query's answer is tuning into the Sony Sports Network, who are the official European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup broadcasters in India. The Germany vs Iceland live stream will be provided on Sony LIV App, while the live scores and latest match developments of the game will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. The Germany vs North Macedonia live stream will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Thursday, April 1.

(Image Courtesy: Germany Twitter)