Germany Vs Switzerland Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, UEFA Nations League Live

Germany take on Switzerland on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Nations League. The Germany vs Switzerland live stream will begin on Tuesday night, October 13, (Wednesday, October 14 at 12:15 am IST). The UEFA Nations League fixture will take place at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany. Here is our Germany vs Switzerland prediction, Germany vs Switzerland team news and UEFA Nations League live stream information.

Germany vs Switzerland live stream info and preview

Germany will be looking to make it back to back wins in the competition when they take on Switzerland at home. Joachim Low’s men won their last game against Ukraine 2-1, with the team now placed second in their group. The side have taken five points from three games and are two points behind Spain in the group.

Switzerland on the other hand lost their last game against Spain 1-0, and are still searching for their first victory in this year’s edition. Switzerland currently find themselves in last place, having taken just one point from three games. However, they will come into the game knowing that they managed to draw against Germany last time out, and will be looking for a similar result this time as well.

Germany vs Switzerland team news: Players to watch out

Germany: Timo Werner would be expected to make a mark in the competition, having already scored a goal in this year’s edition. Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka comes into the fixture in great form as well.

Switzerland: Star forward Xherdan Shaqiri will be expected to start the game after coming off the bench last time out. Fans will also be expecting Benfica forward Haris Seferovic to find the net against Germany, with the 28-year-old having scored 19 goals for Switzerland.

Ahead of their UEFA Nations League match tomorrow, we take a look at the unique history between @DFB_Team 🇩🇪 & @SFV_ASF 🇨🇭



This year marks the 70th anniversary of Germany’s reintegration into world football, & it's a story that can't be told without mentioning the @SFV_ASF 👇 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) October 12, 2020

Germany vs Switzerland team news: Probable playing 11

Germany: Neuer; Can, Sule, Rudiger; Klostermann, Kimmich, Kroos, Halstenberg; Gnabry, Werner, Havertz

Switzerland: Sommer; Benito, Rodriguez, Schar, Elvedi, Widmer; Sow, Xhaka, Freuler; Seferovic, Shaqiri

Germany vs Switzerland live steam: How to watch Nations League live in India?

The Germany vs Switzerland live telecast will be available for Indian viewers on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD. Fans can also watch the Germany vs Switzerland live stream on SonyLIV. For viewers who want to catch Germany vs Switzerland live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media.

Germany vs Switzerland prediction

Our Germany vs Switzerland prediction is an uncomfortable win for Germany.

Image Credits: DFB team Instagram, Nati Twitter