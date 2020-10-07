Germany Vs Turkey Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, International Friendlies Live

Joachim Leow's Germany will continue preparations for their next set of UEFA Nations League games with a friendly against Turkey on Wednesday, October 7. The international friendly between Germany vs Turkey will take place at the RheinEnergieStadion and the game is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 pm CEST (Thursday, 12:15 am IST). Here are all the details on how to watch Germany vs Turkey live in India, team news from both camps and our Germany vs Turkey prediction for the friendly game.

ALSO READ: Cavani Jersey Number At Man United Revealed, Could Mean End Of Future Jadon Sancho Pursuit

Germany vs Turkey prediction and match preview

Germany drew back-to-back games on their return to action last month. Joachim Leow's side were held to a 1-1 draw against Spain in their first game of the UEFA Nations League after taking the lead through Timo Werner. Jose Gaya's late goal meant that Germany had to settle for only a point. The Germans were also held to a 1-1 draw against Switzerland on Matchday 2 of their UEFA Nations League campaign after taking the lead through Ilkay Gundogan.

ALSO READ: Leeds United Have Made And Won The Highest Number Of Tackles In The Premier League So Far

On the other hand, Turkey had a rather poor start to their UEFA Nations League tournament last month. Senol Gunes' side followed up a 0-1 home defeat against Hungary with a goalless draw against Serbia, leaving them third in their Group standings. Turkey has suffered defeat in 14 of their previous 20 meetings with the Germans, three of those games finishing all square. Based on the current form of both teams, our Germany vs Turkey prediction is a 3-0 win for Germany.

Germany vs Turkey team news, injuries and suspensions

For Germany, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg and Toni Kroos will play no part in the friendly game against Turkey as Leow plans to rest his key players for the following UEFA Nations League games. Leroy Sane and Thilo Kehrer are facing doubts due to their injuries. Star forward Timo Werner is also ruled out of the game after showing 'mild flu-like symptoms'.

ALSO READ: Zidane Flaunts Skills With Marcelo In Real Madrid Training, Fans Want Him In Starting XI

For the visitors, Gokhan Akkan received his first national team call-up and might start between the sticks against Germany. Turkey will rely on star midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu to provide some inspiration for the team as the 26-year-old has already scored four goals for AC Milan this season.

ALSO READ: I-League Likely To Be Postponed By One Month, To Start In December: CEO

How to watch Germany vs Turkey live in India? Germany vs Turkey live telecast in India

The Germany vs Turkey live telecast in India will be available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Fans in India can also watch Germany vs Turkey live stream on Sony LIV (Thursday, 12:15 am IST). In the UK, the Germany vs Turkey live stream will be available on Sky Sports.

Image Credits - Kai Havertz, Millitakimlar Instagram