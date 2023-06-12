Germany Vs Ukraine Live Streaming: How To Watch International Friendly In India, UK And US

Quick links:
Germany to face Ukraine on Monday (Image: AP)
Why you're reading this: As the football season has come to an end international football matches will start taking over. A number of matches including the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League are also poised to take place in this post-season break. Germany will face Ukraine in an international friendly at Weserstadion, Bremen.
Where is the Germany vs Ukraine match being held?
When will the Germany vs Ukraine match begin?
How to watch the live telecast of Germany and Ukraine, an international friendly match in India?
How to watch the live streaming of Germany and Ukraine, an international friendly match in India?
How to watch the live streaming of Germany and Ukraine, an international friendly match in the UK?
How to watch the live streaming of Germany and Ukraine, an international friendly match in the USA?
Germany: Ter Stegen ; Ginter, Rüdiger, Schlotterbeck ; Hofmann, Kimmich , Goretzka, Raum ' Sane, Füllkrug, Musiala
Ukraine: Trubin ; Zabarnyi, Svatok, Matvienko, Mykolenko ; Stepanenko, Ihnatenko ; Malinovskyi, Sudakov, Mudryk ; Yaremchuk