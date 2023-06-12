Germany Vs Ukraine Live Streaming: How To Watch International Friendly In India, UK And US

Why you're reading this: As the football season has come to an end international football matches will start taking over. A number of matches including the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League are also poised to take place in this post-season break. Germany will face Ukraine in an international friendly at Weserstadion, Bremen.

3 things you need to know

Germany crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the group stage

This will be Germany's 1000th international match

Germany manager Hansi Flick might opt to use a three-man backline in this match

Read More: Frankfurt hires former Bayern Munich assistant Dino Toppmöller as new coach

Germany vs Ukraine live streaming details

Where is the Germany vs Ukraine match being held?

The match between Germany and Ukraine will be held at Weserstadion, Bremen.

When will the Germany vs Ukraine match begin?

The match between Ukraine and Germany will start at 9:30 PM IST on Monday.

How to watch the live telecast of Germany and Ukraine, an international friendly match in India?

The international friendly between Germany and Ukraine will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports network in India. The match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of Germany and Ukraine, an international friendly match in India?

The international friendly between Germany and Ukraine will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India. The match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of Germany and Ukraine, an international friendly match in the UK?

The international friendly between Germany and Ukraine can be watched live on Viaplay Sports 1 in UK. The match will start at 5 PM BST.

Read More: Uruguay beat Italy 1-0 to register maiden Under-20 World Cup title

How to watch the live streaming of Germany and Ukraine, an international friendly match in the USA?

The international friendly between Germany and Ukraine can be watched live on FOX Sports on TV. The live streaming will be available on Foxsports.com.

Germany vs Ukraine Predicted Lineups for international friendly

Germany: Ter Stegen ; Ginter, Rüdiger, Schlotterbeck ; Hofmann, Kimmich , Goretzka, Raum ' Sane, Füllkrug, Musiala

Ukraine: Trubin ; Zabarnyi, Svatok, Matvienko, Mykolenko ; Stepanenko, Ihnatenko ; Malinovskyi, Sudakov, Mudryk ; Yaremchuk