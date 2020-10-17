Getafe Vs Barcelona Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Jose Bordalas' Getafe will face Ronald Koeman's Barcelona on Matchday 6 of LaLiga as football returns in Spain following a two-week international break. The game between Getafe and Barcelona is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 17 at 9:00 pm local time (Sunday, 12:30 am IST) at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez Stadium. Here's a look at the Getafe vs Barcelona team news, Getafe vs Barcelona live stream details and our Getafe vs Barcelona prediction ahead of the game.

ALSO READ: Germany Coach Löw Pays Tribute To Retiring Jonas Hector

Getafe vs Barcelona prediction and preview

Getafe have made quite an impressive start to the new season, picking up seven points from their opening four games. Jose Bordalas' side began their season with a 1-0 win over Osasuna, before drawing 0-0 at Alaves one week later. Another victory arrived against Real Betis at the end of September, but Getafe then suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Real Sociedad just before the international break.

📹 Último entrenamiento previo al encuentro frente al @fcbarcelona_es en el Coliseum#VamosGeta pic.twitter.com/m80S0Ai8S6 — FE C.F. (@GetafeCF) October 16, 2020

On the other hand, Barcelona are currently in fifth place in the LaLiga standings with seven points from three games. The Blaugrana were held to a 1-1 draw against Sevilla in their last outing just before the international break. Based on recent results and form, our Getafe vs Barcelona prediction is a 3-1 win for Barcelona.

ALSO READ: Mbappe Sends A Heartwarming Message To A Young PSG Fan Battling Cancer

Getafe vs Barcelona team news, injuries and suspensions

For Getafe, Amath Ndiaye remains the only doubt for the clash against Barcelona. Nemanja Maksimovic and Mauro Arambarri are expected to play in the centre of midfield while Marc Cucurella could operate from the flanks. Bordalas could use Jaime Mata and Cucho Hernandez as his two strikers on Saturday.

For Barcelona, Marc-Andre ter Stegen is still unavailable meaning Neto could still be deployed between the posts. Samuel Umtiti and Jordi Alba are confirmed absentees for the weekend clash. Junior Firpo could also make way for Sergino Dest to make his first start for the club.

ALSO READ: Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners To Hijack Man United's £35m Move For Pau Torres

LaLiga live stream details: How to watch Getafe vs Barcelona live?

Fans in the UK can watch the Getafe vs Barcelona live stream on Premier Sports. There will be no live telecast of Getafe vs Barcelona in India (Sunday, 12:30 am IST). However, fans in India can still watch Getafe vs Barcelona live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook.

ALSO READ: Philadelphia's Brenden Aaronson Transferred To Salzburg

Image Credits - Barcelona, Getafe Instagram