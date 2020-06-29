Getafe Vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming, Team News, LaLiga Live Match Preview, Points Table

Getafe face Real Sociedad in their next home game as the LaLiga fixtures come thick and fast for the clubs. The match will take place at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. The Getafe vs Real Sociedad match will take place on Monday, June 29 (Tuesday, June 30 at 1:30 AM IST). Currently, Getafe occupies the 6th position on the LaLiga table while Real Sociedad is placed at 7th place in the LaLiga table. The two clubs face each other during the 32nd round of the LaLiga fixtures.

Getafe vs Real Sociedad live stream details and match preview

The Getafe vs Real Sociedad live match will see the two clubs contest a closely contested game. Both the clubs are not too far off from each other at the LaLiga table, with only two points separating the teams. Getafe will be looking at the game as a chance to boost their top 4 hopes, having narrowly missed out on a Champions League place last season. Getafe finds themselves two places of the Champions League places in the LaLiga table. Real Sociedad, on the other hand, will be looking to stop their poor run of three consecutive defeats when they face Getafe.

Real Betis vs Espanyol live stream: Getafe vs Real Sociedad live

Game: Getafe vs Real Sociedad

Date and time: Tuesday, June 30, 1:30 AM

Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Pérez

Getafe vs Real Sociedad live stream: LaLiga's Facebook page

Getafe vs Real Sociedad live stream: Getafe vs Real Sociedad LaLiga live full squads

Getafe (GEF): Filip Manojlovic, Leandro Chichizola, David Soria, Damian Suarez, Mathias Olivera, Dakonam Djene, Chema Rodriguez, Erick Cabaco, Vitorino Antunes, Xabier Etxeitia, Allan Nyom, Florent Poulolo, David Timor, Oghenekaro Etebo, Francisco Portillo, Faycal Fajr, Mauro Arambarri, Jason, Amath Ndiaye, Marc Cucurella, Nemanja Maksimovic, Kenedy, Deyverson Silva Acosta, Hugo Duro, Jaime Mata, Angel Rodriguez, Jorge Molina

Real Sociedad (RS): Andoni Zubiaurre, Alex Remiro, Miguel Moya, Jon Pacheco, Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Joseba Zaldua, Diego Llorente, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel, Nacho Monreal, Roberto Lopez-Alcaide, Nais Djouahra, Martin Zubimendi, Ander Barrenetxea, Luca Sangalli-Fuentes, Portu, Igor Zubeldia, David Zurutuza, Ander Guevara, Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard, Asier Illarramendi, Adnan Januzaj, Julen Lobete, Willian Jose, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

Getafe vs Real Sociedad live stream: Getafe vs Real Sociedad team news

LaLiga fixtures, Getafe vs Real Sociedad live stream: Getafe Predicted XI

Soria; Suarez, Etxeita, Rodriguez, Olivera; Cucurella, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Nyom; Mata, Molina

LaLiga fixtures, Getafe vs Real Sociedad live stream: Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Remiro; Zaldua, Elustondo, Le Normand, Munoz; Odegaard, Zubeldia, Merino; Oyarzabal, Willian Jose, Portu

