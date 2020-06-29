Getafe Vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming, Team News, LaLiga Live Match Preview, Points Table

Quick links:
Getafe face Real Sociedad in their next home game as the LaLiga fixtures come thick and fast for the clubs. The match will take place at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. The Getafe vs Real Sociedad match will take place on Monday, June 29 (Tuesday, June 30 at 1:30 AM IST). Currently, Getafe occupies the 6th position on the LaLiga table while Real Sociedad is placed at 7th place in the LaLiga table. The two clubs face each other during the 32nd round of the LaLiga fixtures.
¡Matchday! 💙— Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) June 29, 2020
🆚 @RealSociedad
🏟 Coliseum
⏰ 22:00h#VamosGeta#MatchDay#GetafeRealSociedad pic.twitter.com/VZA3CU9t1P
The Getafe vs Real Sociedad live match will see the two clubs contest a closely contested game. Both the clubs are not too far off from each other at the LaLiga table, with only two points separating the teams. Getafe will be looking at the game as a chance to boost their top 4 hopes, having narrowly missed out on a Champions League place last season. Getafe finds themselves two places of the Champions League places in the LaLiga table. Real Sociedad, on the other hand, will be looking to stop their poor run of three consecutive defeats when they face Getafe.
Game: Getafe vs Real Sociedad
Date and time: Tuesday, June 30, 1:30 AM
Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Pérez
Getafe vs Real Sociedad live stream: LaLiga's Facebook page
Getafe (GEF): Filip Manojlovic, Leandro Chichizola, David Soria, Damian Suarez, Mathias Olivera, Dakonam Djene, Chema Rodriguez, Erick Cabaco, Vitorino Antunes, Xabier Etxeitia, Allan Nyom, Florent Poulolo, David Timor, Oghenekaro Etebo, Francisco Portillo, Faycal Fajr, Mauro Arambarri, Jason, Amath Ndiaye, Marc Cucurella, Nemanja Maksimovic, Kenedy, Deyverson Silva Acosta, Hugo Duro, Jaime Mata, Angel Rodriguez, Jorge Molina
Real Sociedad (RS): Andoni Zubiaurre, Alex Remiro, Miguel Moya, Jon Pacheco, Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Joseba Zaldua, Diego Llorente, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel, Nacho Monreal, Roberto Lopez-Alcaide, Nais Djouahra, Martin Zubimendi, Ander Barrenetxea, Luca Sangalli-Fuentes, Portu, Igor Zubeldia, David Zurutuza, Ander Guevara, Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard, Asier Illarramendi, Adnan Januzaj, Julen Lobete, Willian Jose, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal
Soria; Suarez, Etxeita, Rodriguez, Olivera; Cucurella, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Nyom; Mata, Molina
📋 This is our squad for tonight’s match! AUPA REAL!!! 💙#GetafeRealSociedad #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/v59EZ4QOml— Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) June 29, 2020
Remiro; Zaldua, Elustondo, Le Normand, Munoz; Odegaard, Zubeldia, Merino; Oyarzabal, Willian Jose, Portu
