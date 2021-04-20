GHF Vs GZC Dream11: Guangzhou FC Vs Guangzhou City Prediction And Team News

Guangzhou FC and Guangzhou City are set to take on each other in their first match of Group A in the Chinese Super League on Tuesday. The domestic league clash is set to be played on April 20 at Tianhe Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 5:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the GHF vs GZC Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details.

GHF vs GZC Match Preview

Both the teams will be eager to start off their Chinese Super League campaign off to a winning start and look to gather some positive momentum for themselves at the start of the tournament. They will be heading int to the match following a contrasting run of results with Guangzhou FC topping the league table last season. Losing only twice last year, they managed to collect 34 points by recording 11 wins and a draw from 14 matches. Their last competitive outing came back in December 2020 where they participated in the AFC Champions League 2020 which ended in a 1-1 draw against Suwon Bluewings.

Guangzhou City on the other hand finished 6th in their last campaign and will be eager to do better this time around. They will be entering the match following a string of impressive performances as they have been on a three-match unbeaten run. Playing two cup games in the last week of November 2020, Guangzhou City registered a massive 6-1 win over Suzhou Dongwu before playing out a 2-2 draw against Shangdong Taishan in their latest outings. The visitors of this match will be eager to record their first win on Tuesday but will face a good challenge from the reigning champions.

GHF vs GZC Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- G.C. Marques or F. Nanduo

Vice-Captain- R. Goulart or J. Cardona

GHF vs GZC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – L. Dianzuo

Defenders – T. Miao, R. Hu, J. Gunagtal, Z. Linpeng

Midfielders – J. Cardona, F. Nanduo, M. Dembele, G. Svenssson

Strikers – R. Goulart, G.C. Marques

GHF vs GZC Dream11 Prediction

Guangzhou FC start the match as favourites and are expected to register a routine win while picking up three points on Tuesday.

Prediction- Guangzhou FC 2-0 Guangzhou City

Note: The above GHF vs GZC Dream11 prediction, GHF vs GZC Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GHF vs GZC Dream11 Team and GHF vs GZC Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.