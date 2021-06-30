GHF Vs KIT Dream11: Guangzhou FC Vs Kitchee Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Guangzhou FC lock horns against Kitchee in their upcoming Asian Champions League 2021 clash. the Group J fixture is set to be played on Wednesday, June 30 at the Chang Area with the kickoff scheduled for 07:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the GHF vs KIT Dream11 team and top picks alongside other details of this encounter.

GHF vs KIT Match Preview

Guangzhou FC will head into the game following a string of poor performances in the ongoing AFC Champions League. The Chinese outfit has failed to pick up any point in the Asian tournament so far with the hosts registering two losses in their previous outings. They lost a 0-2 against Cerezo Osaka in their tournament opener before suffering a massive 0-3 loss against Port FC in their latest outing. Yet to score a goal in the tournament, Guangzhou FC will be eager to get going and pick up their first points in the AFC Champions League on Wednesday.

Kitchee, on the other hand, have done slightly better than their opponents having recorded three points in the previous two outings from the AFC Champions League. The visits of this game recorded a 2-0 win over Port FC in their first match of the tournament before suffering a 1-2 loss against Cerezo Osaka in their latest outing. They will be eager to get back on the winning ways looking to pocket three points and cement their position as the second-ranked team on the table.

GHF vs KIT Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - D. Damjanovic or W. Shihao

Vice-Captain - A. Kesen or Cleiton

GHF vs KIT Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - P. Cesar

Defenders – W. Shaocong, J. Park, D. Hanwen, D. Cancela

Midfielders – W. Shihao, R. Orlando, C. Zhengfeng, Cleiton

Strikers –A. Kesen, D. Damjanovic

GHF vs KIT Dream11 Prediction

Guangzhou FC start the match as favourites and is predicted to record a comfortable win over Kitchee. We expect them to walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Guangzhou FC 2-1 Kitchee

Note: The above GHF vs KIT Dream11 prediction, GHF vs KIT Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GHF vs KIT Dream11 Team and GHF vs KIT Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Source: AP News