GHF Vs OSA Dream11: Guangzhou Evergrande FC Vs Cerezo Osaka Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Guangzhou Evergrande FC will square off against Cerezo Osaka in their first group stage match of the ongoing AFC Champions League clash on Thursday, June 24. The Group J clash is set to be played at the Chang Arena in Thailand with the kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the GHF vs OSA Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of the encounter.

GHF vs OSA Match Preview

China-based Guangzhou Evergrande FC will head into the game after managing to shrug off their three-match non-winning streak in recent outings. They will be brimming with confidence following their winning run which saw them register 2-0 wins over Shenzhen FC and Cangzhou Mighty Lions FC in their latest outings. The hosts of this match will be eager to kickstart their campaign on a positive note and look to carry forward their winning momentum into the AFC Champions League clash as they prepare to square off against their Japanese counterparts on Thursday.

Cerezo Osaka on the other hand will start the match following an inconsistent run of form that saw them play out two draws and suffer the same number of losses in their previous outings. However, the visitors of this match were able to turn it around with their latest outing resulting in a 2-0 win over Gainare Tottori. Finding themselves ranked 12th in the Japanese domestic league table, Cerezo Osaka will be aiming for a turnaround in their fortune looking to create some positive momentum and build on it as the season progresses. Cerezo Osaka will also look to pocket three points in their first AFC Champions League 2021 match but face tough competition and will have to play their best football if they wish to walk away with three points against Guangzhou Evergrande FC.

GHF vs OSA Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - Y. Okubo

Vice-Captain - Alan

GHF vs OSA Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper -K. Jin-Hyeon

Defenders –J. Guangtai, R. Matsuda, Z. Linpeng, Z. Zhihlao

Midfielders – H. Klyotake, W. Shihao, T. Sakamoto, R. Goulart

Strikers – Alan, Y. Okubo

GHF vs OSA Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we predict the game to end in a draw with Guangzhou Evergrande FC and Cerezo Osaka likely to cancel each other out during the course of this match.

Prediction- Guangzhou Evergrande FC 1-1 Cerezo Osaka

Note: The above GHF vs OSA Dream11 prediction, GHF vs OSA Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GHF vs OSA Dream11 Team and GHF vs OSA Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Source: Cerezo Osaka/Instagram