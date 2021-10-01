Last Updated:

Gianluigi Buffon's 'legendary' Skills In Rock, Paper, Scissors Go Viral: Watch

Widely regarded as the Greatest goal-keeper of all time, Gianluigi Buffon can be seen showcasing his skills in the game of rock, paper, and scissors.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Gianluigi Buffon

(Image- Twitter/@FabrizioRomano)


In a video posted on Twitter, Italian club Parma’s skipper and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon can be seen involved in an intense yet hilarious game of rock, paper, and scissors, along with his Parma teammates. Buffon showcases his legendary skills in the game by defeating one after another of his teammates in the game and celebrating each win in a hilarious fashion. His teammates, on the other hand, witness the legendary goalkeeper win and join him in his high-intensity celebrations.

The energy and excitement shown by the 43-year-old veteran footballer are what caught everyone’s attention on Twitter, with reactions pouring in from all over the world. Buffon in his professional career spanning over 26 years, has saved 418 goals while appearing for Juventus, Parma, and Paris Sain-Germains in 936 matches. Courtesy of these stats, he is widely regarded as the greatest goalkeeper of all time. Football fans, on spotting the video on Twitter, were quick to react to it, hailing the legendary goalkeeper for his skills in the game of rock, paper, and scissors. 

Watch the video of Gianluigi Buffon playing rock, paper, and scissors-

A user mentioned in his tweet that Buffon is 43-years-old, he has a total of 11 domestic league titles, seven domestic club titles, a UEFA cup winner, and also a World Cup winner. The user further added that the energy possessed by him in his 26th year as a professional footballer is incredible. The user concluded by saying that Buffon is a legend.

Other reactions-

Gianluigi Buffon started his professional football career with Parma in 1995 and appeared in 226 matches for the club and saved 87 goals. He moved to Italian Serie A club Juventus in 2001 and appeared for them in a total of 685 matches. During his time at the club, he saved a total of 332 goals while conceding 539. After spending 17 years at Juventus, he moved to French outfit Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2018 and appeared for them in 25 matches, while saving nine goals for the team. He decided to return back to Parma ahead of the 2021 season and has saved two goals for the team while appearing in six matches so far, as the captain. 

(Image- Twitter/@FabrizioRomano)

Tags: Gianluigi Buffon, Buffon, Serie A
