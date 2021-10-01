Gianluigi Buffon's 'legendary' Skills In Rock, Paper, Scissors Go Viral: Watch

In a video posted on Twitter, Italian club Parma’s skipper and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon can be seen involved in an intense yet hilarious game of rock, paper, and scissors, along with his Parma teammates. Buffon showcases his legendary skills in the game by defeating one after another of his teammates in the game and celebrating each win in a hilarious fashion. His teammates, on the other hand, witness the legendary goalkeeper win and join him in his high-intensity celebrations.

The energy and excitement shown by the 43-year-old veteran footballer are what caught everyone’s attention on Twitter, with reactions pouring in from all over the world. Buffon in his professional career spanning over 26 years, has saved 418 goals while appearing for Juventus, Parma, and Paris Sain-Germains in 936 matches. Courtesy of these stats, he is widely regarded as the greatest goalkeeper of all time. Football fans, on spotting the video on Twitter, were quick to react to it, hailing the legendary goalkeeper for his skills in the game of rock, paper, and scissors.

Watch the video of Gianluigi Buffon playing rock, paper, and scissors-

Gigi Buffon into Parma dressing room… legend. 😂✂️📑🪨 pic.twitter.com/8blikFRgeI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2021

A user mentioned in his tweet that Buffon is 43-years-old, he has a total of 11 domestic league titles, seven domestic club titles, a UEFA cup winner, and also a World Cup winner. The user further added that the energy possessed by him in his 26th year as a professional footballer is incredible. The user concluded by saying that Buffon is a legend.

43 Years Old

11x Domestic League Titles

7x Domestic Cup Titles

UEFA Cup Winner

World Cup Winner



…and in his 26th year as a professional, still possesses this kind of energy in the dressing room!



WHAT. A. LEGEND. 🥲 — : SΔL 🐻 (@SalBesim) October 1, 2021

Other reactions-

Best GK of all time — Lucasᶜʳᶠ (@crflucas11111) September 30, 2021

“Rock paper scissors” … a game of 3 outcomes.



Paper = flat hand

Rock = clenched fist

Scissors = scissors sign with fingers



1. Paper v Rock - Paper wins (covers rock)



2. Paper v Scissors - Scissors wins (cuts paper)



3. Rock v Scissors- Rock wins (blunts scissors) — The Sandance Kid (@Sandance1888) October 1, 2021

Gianluigi Buffon started his professional football career with Parma in 1995 and appeared in 226 matches for the club and saved 87 goals. He moved to Italian Serie A club Juventus in 2001 and appeared for them in a total of 685 matches. During his time at the club, he saved a total of 332 goals while conceding 539. After spending 17 years at Juventus, he moved to French outfit Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2018 and appeared for them in 25 matches, while saving nine goals for the team. He decided to return back to Parma ahead of the 2021 season and has saved two goals for the team while appearing in six matches so far, as the captain.

(Image- Twitter/@FabrizioRomano)