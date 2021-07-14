Gianluigi Donnarumma Pens Emotional Farewell To Boyhood Club AC Milan Ahead Of PSG Move

European Champion and Player of the Tournament of the recently concluded Euro 2020, Gianluigi Donnarumma, has written an emotional farewell to his boyhood club AC Milan ahead of his move to Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain. The Italian goalkeeper became a national hero when he saved Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka's penalty attempts to seal the Azzurri's victory in the final of the Euro 2020 against England. But he is now preparing for a massive change after spending his entire career up until now with the Rossoneri.

An emotional Donnarumma took to Instagram to post his farewell message saying "Some choices are difficult, but they are part of the growth of a man. I arrived at (AC) Milan when I was little more than a child. For eight years, I wore this jersey with pride. We fought, suffered, won, cried, rejoiced, together with my teammates, my coaches, and all those who have been and are part of the club together with our fans who are an integral part of what has been a family for so many years. In the Rossoneri jersey, I have achieved important personal goals, such as my debut in Serie A at the age of 16. I lived extraordinary years that I will never forget. Now the time has come to say goodbye, a choice that has not been easy at all. A post is not enough to explain it. Maybe it can't even be explained because it's hard to translate the deepest feelings into words. All the Rossoneri I have met, from the first day to the last, will always remain in my heart as an important and fundamental part of the life path that has made me who I am today. With all my heart, I wish Milan every bit of success for the future, because the affection that binds me to these colours, is a feeling that distance and time can never erase."

A promising starlet

He began his career with AC Milan in 2015, becoming the second-youngest goalkeeper ever to debut in Serie A, aged 16 years and 242 days, he immediately broke into the starting line-up, earning a reputation as arguably the most promising young goalkeeper in the world at the time. He also broke the record as the youngest Italy under-21 player ever to play, aged 17 years and 28 days in March 2016. Six months later, he made his senior international debut, becoming the youngest goalkeeper ever to appear for Italy, aged 17 years and 189 days. He represented the nation at UEFA Euro 2020, helping Italy win the tournament and winning the Player of the Tournament award himself.

Up next for Donnarumma

Donnarumma now makes his move to PSG as a free agent and will be looking to make an impact by bringing the Ligue 1 title back to the Parc des Princes and try to lead them towards PSG's first UEFA Champions League trophy however he will face stiff competition for a starting XI spot in the form of Keylor Navas.

PSG have been on a spending spree this transfer window with Gini Wijnaldum from Liverpool (free agent), Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan, Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid (free agent) and soon to be confirmed Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG, who finished second last season in the Ligue 1, start their hunt for the Ligue 1 against newly-promoted and Ligue 2 champions Troyes on August 9.

(Image Credits: @gigiodonna1 - Twitter)