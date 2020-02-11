Giant Cristiano Ronaldo Float Parades In Italy To Pay Tribute To The Juventus Star: Watch

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo possesses a good physique. He has a towering height of 6’2” which enables him to have a great impact in the game even at an age of 35 years. Recently, a giant Ronaldo float was paraded in the streets of Italy, much to the awe of the participants.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo's float parades in Italy

Cristiano Ronaldo’s float was displayed in a carnival in Viareggio. This was done by the organisers as a mark of respect and tribute to a legend of the game. The carnival is organised every year in Tuscany and is considered as one of the most prominent events in Italy. The carnival witnesses floats of several famous characters and politicians paraded through the town.

Cristiano Ronaldo 2020 stats: Juventus star has been in great form

Good to get back to victories and happy to score again in our stadium!⚽⚽

Proud to reach 50 goals with the bianconeri shirt!💪🏽#finoallafine #forzajuve pic.twitter.com/pzBrER9Uzt — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 2, 2020

After his famous transfer to Juventus post a nine-season stint with Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo has not seen a decline in his form. The Portuguese managed to win Serie A in his first season with the Old Lady. He became one of the few players to win domestic titles in three different countries. He has already netted 50 goals for the Turin side. Out of which, 40 have been scored in the league. The Portuguese has already netted 23 goals in 28 appearances this season, while also bagging three assists.

Juventus will next play against AC Milan

Cristiano Ronaldo was crowned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) by Serie A for his scintillating performances last season. His side are placed second on the Serie A points table. They are tied on equal points with leaders Inter Milan. They will next play against Milan in the semi-finals of Coppa Italia on Thursday (Friday IST).

