Gibraltar Vs Netherlands Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, World Cup European Qualifiers

The FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers Group G third game features Gibraltar hosting the Netherlands at the Victoria Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, March 31 at 12:15 AM IST. Here's a look at how to watch Gibraltar vs Netherlands live stream, team news, and other details.

Gibraltar vs Netherlands prediction and preview

After the Netherlands' shocking defeat to Turkey in Istanbul in the opening game, a win against Latvia was much needed for Frank de Boer's side in their second fixture. With goals in each half from Steven Berghuis and Luuk de Jong, the Dutch had a comfortable 2-0 victory over Latvia. With three points from two games, the Netherlands are currently in third place in Group G standings with Turkey leading the group on six points.

On the other hand, Gibraltar head into this game on the back of two defeats to Norway and Montenegro. With no points from two games, they will hope to at least put in a strong performance against a strong Dutch side. Considering the strength of the squad of both teams, we expect the Netherlands to beat Gibraltar 3-0.

Gibraltar vs Netherlands team news

Heading into this game, Gibraltar are expected to be without James Bosio who was injured during the game against Montenegro. Meanwhile, Netherlands will continue to miss both their first-choice centre-backs as Virgil Van Dijk and Nathan Ake are both sidelined with injuries. Despite these missing players, Frank de Boer is likely to name a strong starting line-up.

Gibraltar predicted starting line-up: Dayle Coleing; Jack Sergeant, Roy Chipolina, Scott Wiseman, Erin Barnett, Jyace Olivero; Liam Walker, Louie Annesley, Anthony Hernandez, Kyle Casciaro; Tjay De Barr

Netherlands predicted starting line-up: Tim Krul; Kenny Tete, Matthijs de Ligt, Joel Veltman, Patrick van Aanholt; Maarten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch; Steven Bergwijn, Donny van de Beek, Memphis Depay; Luuk de Jong

World Cup European Qualifiers live stream: How to watch Gibraltar vs Netherlands live?

In India, the World Cup European Qualifiers live games will feature on the Sony Sports network. Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of Gibraltar vs Netherlands in India, but fans can watch the Gibraltar vs Netherlands live stream on the SonyLIV app. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

Note: The Gibraltar vs Netherlands prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.