Gini Wijnaldum Barcelona Contract: How Much Money Will The Dutch Midfielder Earn?

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has revealed his decision to leave the Reds after spending five years with the Anfield outfit since joining them in a £25 million move from Newcastle in July 2016. Gini Wijnaldum Liverpool record shows that the Holland international has made over 237 appearances across five years winning the Premier League and the Champions League with the team.

He bid his goodbyes to the Liverpool fans in an emotional social media post and is all set to leave Liverpool at the end of his contract next month. With a reunion for Gini Wijnaldum with former Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman and Netherlands teammate Frenkie de Jong on the cards as the Liverpool midfielder approaches a move to the Catalan side, we look to at Gini Wijnaldum Barcelona contract alongside other details of the deal.

Barcelona transfer news: Gini Wijnaldum to Barcelona?

The 30-year-old midfielder has been subject to transfer interest from various clubs including Paris Saint-Germain Bayern Munich and Barcelona in recent times. Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has been a massive admirer of the Liverpool midfielder and tried to sign him last summer with Barca's financial crisis being the major reason for a failed move. However, FC Barcelona have got things right this time around with Wijnaldum reportedly agreeing to a pre-contract deal to join the Catalan club.

The Catalan outfit has been busy with FC Barcelona already nearing quite a few singings as they wait for the summer transfer window to open. The Liga giants have reportedly signed Eric Garcia and Sergio Agüero ahead of the next season with the likes of Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay expected to be confirmed soon.

According to various reports, FC Barcelona are set to hand the Holland international a 3-year contract with Gini Wijnaldum salary expected to hover around the same bracket as his previous wages at Liverpool. The 30-year-old midfielder is expected to join the Liga giants as club president Joan Laporta aims for a major squad overhaul ahead of the upcoming season. The Blaugrana outfit has done fairly well by snatching up some good players without having to pay a transfer fee and saving money amid their financial troubles.

Wijnaldum will be aiming to sort out his transfer ahead of featuring in the upcoming Euros 2020. The Netherlands international is all set to don the captain's armband as he looks to prepare for the highly anticipated European Championship.