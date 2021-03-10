Gini Wijnaldum Gives Puzzling Responses About His Future At Anfield

Amidst Liverpool's slump, there is another uncertainty looming above their shoulders. Gini Wijnaldum gave puzzling responses about his future at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash against Leipzig. However, he did highlight his commitment to getting Liverpool back to where they belong.

With Gini Wijnaldum into his final months of his contract at Anfield, the Reds fear that the midfielder could be exiting Anfield when his contract expires. When Wijnaldum represented the club in Budapest for the Champions League press conference, it is unsurprising that the questioning quickly turned about Wijnaldum's future at the club. Wijnaldum, who is still left to extend his contract at Liverpool, explained why it is difficult for him to commit his future at Anfield.

Gini addressed a wide range of topics during this afternoon's #LFCRBL press conference... 👇#UCL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 9, 2021

"I’m really happy with the team, the staff, and really happy with the fans for who I play. That’s the only thing that I can say. It’s not that I am not happy and that I have to leave or something like that, but it’s not as easy as everyone thinks it is to make some decisions for your future because you have to think about everything. First you have to negotiate with the club and those kind of things and it’s so difficult to deal with all kind of things and that’s why I think it takes so long," explained Wijnaldum.

However, his further comments are likely to puzzle Liverpool fans all the more about his willingness to stay at Anfield. Wijnaldum added, "It would be really difficult. I'd be leaving a team I really love and a club where I feel really comfortable. But then again you'd know the situation why you have to leave. I'd be devastated if I can't continue to play with this team."

Gini Wijnaldum prioritises Liverpool's season over contract

Although Gini Wijnaldum's future uncertainty will continue being in the news, one cannot deny Wijnaldum's professionalism. Wijnaldum has made it clear that his priority at the moment is to get Liverpool back where they belong rather than think over his future. "I think also [that with] the situation we are in right now, it’s not the most important thing right now. I think the most important thing is to get back on track, to start winning games again, and then we will see," he said. Liverpool currently sit in eighth place in the Premier League table and are seven points off the Champions League places. The Reds' next challenge is in the Champions League against RB Leipzig.