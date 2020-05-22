Giorgio Chiellini Admires Luis Suarez For Infamously Biting Him At The 2014 FIFA World Cup

Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini has stated that he admires Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez for biting him during the 2014 FIFA World Cup match in Brazil. The incident had taken place in the final group match.

Chiellini admires Suarez

In his new autobiography titled 'Io, Giorgio', Chiellini spoke recalled the incident and said, "Malice is part of football, I wouldn’t call it illegitimate. To get past a rival you have to be smart. I admire his cunning. If he lost it, he’d become an ordinary forward. I marked (Edinson) Cavani for most of the match, another guy who is difficult to mark and who we didn’t hold back against. Suddenly I noticed that I had been bitten in the shoulder. It just happened, but that’s his strategy in hand-to-hand combat and, if I may say so, it’s mine too. He and I are alike, and I like to take on attackers like him.”

The referee didn’t see the incident and conceded a corner to Uruguay from which the South Americans scored and eliminated Italy from the tournament. Suarez faced severe retrospective action, however. He was suspended from all football-related activity for four months, slapped with a nine-match international ban and given a big fine.

Suarez isn't new to controversy at the World Cup, having received a red card during quarterfinal match during the 2010 edition in South Africa after stopping a goal against Ghana. Asamoah Gyan hit the bar on the ensuing penalty, and Suarez was shown celebrating on the sideline. Ghana went on to lose the penalty shootout, thereby failing to become Africa’s first semifinalist as the continent staged its first World Cup.

