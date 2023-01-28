Girona Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, US And UK?

La Liga leaders Barcelona look to increase their lead at the top of the table as they take on Girona on Saturday at the Estadi Montilivi in Girona, Catalonia, Spain. Barcelona are three points ahead of Real Madrid in La Liga and have managed to win 4 out of their last 5 matches. Robert Lewandowski is the top scorer in the league and manager Xavi would hope the Polish striker continues his form. Before the La Liga match, let's take a look at the live telecast and live streaming details of the Girona vs Barcelona game.

When and where is the Girona vs Barcelona La Liga match taking place?

The Girona vs Barcelona La Liga match will be taking place at Estadi Montilivi, Girona on Saturday, January 28.

How to watch the Girona vs Barcelona La Liga match in India?

Sports 18 will be showing the Girona vs Barcelona La Liga match.

Where to catch Girona vs Barcelona La Liga match live streaming in India

The live streaming of the match will be available on the Voot Select and Jio Cinema app and website. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:45 pm IST.

How to watch the Girona vs Barcelona La Liga match in the UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom can tune in to the Premier Sports 1 TV channel to watch the Girona vs Barcelona La Liga match. The live streaming of the match will be available on La Liga TV and Premier Player HD. The match is slated to begin at 3:15 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch the Girona vs Barcelona La Liga match in the US?

Football fans in the United States can watch the live streaming of the Girona vs Barcelona La Liga match on ESPN Plus (ESPN+), ESPN Deportes & ESPN Deportes +. The match is scheduled to begin on Saturday at 10:15 am ET in the US.

Barcelona squad for Girona match

Barcelona

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Héctor Bellerín, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 10. Ansu Fati, 22. Raphinha, 38. Ángel Alarcón