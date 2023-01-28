Girona Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, US And UK?

Quick links:
La Liga leaders Barcelona look to increase their lead at the top of the table as they take on Girona on Saturday at the Estadi Montilivi in Girona, Catalonia, Spain. Barcelona are three points ahead of Real Madrid in La Liga and have managed to win 4 out of their last 5 matches. Robert Lewandowski is the top scorer in the league and manager Xavi would hope the Polish striker continues his form. Before the La Liga match, let's take a look at the live telecast and live streaming details of the Girona vs Barcelona game.
The Girona vs Barcelona La Liga match will be taking place at Estadi Montilivi, Girona on Saturday, January 28.
Sports 18 will be showing the Girona vs Barcelona La Liga match.
The live streaming of the match will be available on the Voot Select and Jio Cinema app and website. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:45 pm IST.
Fans in the United Kingdom can tune in to the Premier Sports 1 TV channel to watch the Girona vs Barcelona La Liga match. The live streaming of the match will be available on La Liga TV and Premier Player HD. The match is slated to begin at 3:15 pm BST in the UK.
Football fans in the United States can watch the live streaming of the Girona vs Barcelona La Liga match on ESPN Plus (ESPN+), ESPN Deportes & ESPN Deportes +. The match is scheduled to begin on Saturday at 10:15 am ET in the US.
Barcelona
Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas
Defenders: 2. Héctor Bellerín, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde
Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre
Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 10. Ansu Fati, 22. Raphinha, 38. Ángel Alarcón