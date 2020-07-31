Olivier Giroud Rode 80km On A Bike With Arsenal Great Pires To Rejuvenate Chelsea Career

Olivier Giroud was at the exit door at Chelsea prior to the lockdown, having been completely omitted from Frank Lampard's plans but the French striker has managed to put on the Blues jersey on a regular basis since football resumed after the coronavirus break. The 33-year-old is in line to start for Chelsea in the FA Cup final against his former club, Arsenal on July 1. Giroud put his revitalisation down to a new hobby - cycling - and he did so with Gunners legend Robert Pires in France.

This pic sums up so well our togetherness! ✊🏼

Great job and a clean sheet 💪🏼

CL next season ✅

Now FA Cup final! 🙏🏼#ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/ynEEHn7y69 — Olivier Giroud (@_OlivierGiroud_) July 26, 2020

ALSO READ: Erling Haaland Rules Out Man United Transfer As Goalscorer Pledges Future To Dortmund

Olivier Giroud Chelsea exit talk: Giroud goals since football restart

Olivier Giroud has been in scintillating form for Chelsea since the restart of football and has registered seven goals in his last 10 appearances. However, Giroud started only two Premier League games for Lampard during the manager's first six months in charge of the club and the 2018 World Cup winner did not play a single minute of club football in either December or January. Giroud revealed that he spoke to Lampard and informed the manager that he wanted to either "play or leave". In the end, the striker put his faith in Lampard, who claimed that he needed Giroud as a back-up forward despite having one foot out the door in January.

ALSO READ: Man City CAS Verdict: German Newspaper Claims To Have Evidence That PL Club LIED To CAS

Olivier Giroud goals down to cycling with Robert Pires?

During the lockdown, Giroud returned to his native in France and managed to spend some quality time with Arsenal legend Robert Pires. The Chelsea star explained that he would often go on long bike rides with Robert Pires, sometimes spanning 80km. According to The Sun, Giroud said, "We went on small climbs, trekking and played tennis together. It was tiring but a good workout." By his own admission, the World Cup winner believes that outdoor hobbies helped rejuvenate his Chelsea career.

33 – At the age of 33, Olivier Giroud has become the oldest player to score in five consecutive Premier League starts, taking over from Jamie Vardy (32 years old). Zest. pic.twitter.com/2MZyWY4DTU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 26, 2020

ALSO READ: Barcelona Unveil New Away Kit A Week Before Crunch Champions League Clash Against Napoli

Giroud targeting fifth FA Cup medal

The Chelsea star then spoke about playing his former club in an FA Cup final and potentially winning his fifth FA Cup medal. Giroud won the FA Cup with Chelsea back in 2018. He also won the FA Cup on three occasions with Arsenal. "It's an exciting competition that carries plenty of weight and hopefully we'll come out on top at the end", the Frenchman was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: Oh Mane, Mane: Liverpool Star Reflects On The Champions Of Everything & Ballon D'Or Dream

Image Credits - Chelsea Instagram