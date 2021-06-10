Giving Luis Suarez Away Was A Joke: Jordi Alba SLAMS Barcelona Decision From Last Summer

LaLiga giants Barcelona have been slammed by many for their decision to sell Luis Suarez to rivals Atletico Madrid last summer. While the Urugyuan striker himself has spoken about the decision, the latest to comment upon it is current Barcelona and Spanish left-back Jordi Alba. Here is what Alba had to say about the decision to sell Suarez and the latest information of the Euro 2020 tournament as Alba unexpectedly will lead the Spain football team after captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for Covid-19.

Luis Suarez led Atletico Madrid to the LaLiga title while Barcelona had their worst season since 2007/08

Barcelona selling Luis Suarez to rivals Atletico Madrid was undoubtedly one of the biggest mistakes the Catalan club made considering the striker's performances this season. In 32 LaLiga appearances, Suarez scored 21 goals and provided three assists to help Atletico Madrid to their first LaLiga title since 2013. After Ronald Koeman was appointed the Barcelona boss, he reportedly told Suarez that he was no longer required at the club as the 33-year-old was believed to be too old. With Barcelona failing to replace him, they had their worst season since 2007-08 when they last failed to finish in the top two of LaLiga.

Barcelona transfer news: Jordi Alba gives his opinion on decision to sell Luis Suarez last summer

With Barcelona failing to replace Luis Suarez last season, Spanish left-back Jordi Alba has slammed the LaLiga giants for such a poor decision. Alba said, "Giving Luis Suárez away was a joke" as the Uruguyan proved his critics wrong. Several people also mocked Barcelona for replacing Suarez with a striker of a similar age. As per the latest Barcelona transfer news, Sergio Aguero, 33, was brought in on a free transfer this summer to replace the Uruguayan.

Alba: "I didn't like it. Where are you going to find a striker like him? Luis has shut the mouths of many critics. His last year here was not easy." — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) June 10, 2021

Jordi Alba to captain Spain football team at Euro 2020 after Sergio Busquets tests positive for Covid-19

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), the governing body of the Spain football team, revealed that captain Sergio Busquets had tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. As a result, the rest of the squad and the coaching staff were required to follow protocol by self-isolating. With Busquets set to miss at least two weeks of action, Jordi Alba was named the captain of the team. Meanwhile, defender Diego Llorente also tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday morning.

Alba also revealed the difficulties that the team faced while isolating. Speaking to Radio Marca, Alba said, "[We are] eating alone, training alone and each one killing his time as he wants and can. We can't be together for now. I wish we could get together, but we can't. We are getting along well." Spanish fans will hope that no one else tests positive from the team and that their captain can return to the squad at the earliest.