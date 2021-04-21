Glazers To Sell Manchester United? "Glazers Out" Trends After Ed Woodward Resignation

Earlier on Tuesday, Manchester United announced that the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will step down from his position at the end of 2021, though it remains to be seen over whether he will depart sooner following the collapse of the Super League. Woodward faced a furious public backlash for the club's involvement in the hugely controversial idea but United maintain that his decision to leave is not related to the plans failing to get off the ground. Reports now suggest that the ESL's collapse might also lead to Manchester United owners, the Glazer Family, selling the club.

Ed Woodward resignation confirmed by Man United amid ESL collapse

Manchester United confirmed on Tuesday that Ed Woodward will step down from his role as executive vice-chairman in December 2021. Woodward took up his position in 2013 after an internal promotion and has been a close ally to the Glazers during his time at United. Joel Glazer and Woodward had been the driving forces behind United’s move to the European Super League but the latter's resignation came after United pulled out of the competition.

Glazers to sell Manchester United? Man United owners could cash out

Soon after Man United withdrew from the Super League, reports claimed that the Glazers might opt to cash out and put the club up for sale. It was initially believed that Woodward's resignation would have seen the Glazers follow suit. However, contrasting reports have also suggested that the Glazers have no intentions of selling the club.

Man United legend Gary Neville labelled the Glazers as “scavengers” and called on them to sell Manchester United and leave the country amid plans to form a breakaway European Super League. Several Man United fans have also called for the Glazers to leave the club.

Joel Glazer net worth details: How much are the Glazers worth?

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Joel Glazer is worth a whopping $1 billion. The Glazer family is running a sports empire alongside their already successful business empire. Reports from Forbes suggest that the Glazers are worth around $4.7 billion.

Is European Super League cancelled?

On Tuesday, all six Premier League teams involved in the ESL withdrew from the competition. Reports claim that the European League has been suspended as of now, with suggestions that the project will be 'reshaped'. However, Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli doesn't believe the European Super League is dead.

