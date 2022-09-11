'Glitch' In Tottenham's Website Leads To Confusion Over Club's UCL Game; Fans Left Furious

Following a technical error that showed that their game against Sporting Lisbon was called off, Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have issued an apology to their fans. Antonio Conte's side are scheduled to play the Portuguese side in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 13.

Tottenham Hotspur issue apology to fans

Following the technical error, Tottenham Hotspur issued a statement via their official social media handle that read, "Due to a technical error, Tuesday’s match against Sporting CP is displaying as postponed on our website. We can confirm this is incorrect - the match is going ahead as planned. We are looking into the issue urgently and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Shortly after issuing this statement, they updated their fans by stating that the issue was fixed and that they were apologetic for any inconvenience that was caused because of the same. It is pertinent to note that over the weekend, all football matches in the United Kingdom were postponed after their Queen passed away at the age of 96.

The technical issue on our website is now fixed. We thank our fans for their patience on this matter. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 11, 2022

Premier League clubs mourn UK Queen's death

Following UK Queen Elizabeth II's demise, several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, released a statement to mourn her death. The Premier League released a statement shortly after that read, "The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty."

Similarly, Tottenham Hotspur wrote, "Tottenham Hotspur joins the nation in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Club should like to extend its condolences to all members of the Royal Family at this sad time."