Glory Or Obscurity? A Look At How Cristiano Ronaldo Has Performed At Manchester United

Manchester United star forward Cristiano Ronaldo stoked speculations that he would leave this summer after he skipped a training session on Monday. The 37-year-old is said to be dissatisfied with United's lack of action in the transfer market and has reportedly asked the club to consider him for a transfer this summer. There have been rumours that Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United ever since Erik ten Hag became the team's new manager. Meanwhile, let's look at how Ronaldo has performed at Manchester United in the two spells that he has been there.

Ronaldo from 2003-2009

Ronaldo joined United in 2003 and spent his formative years at the club growing under the guidance of the legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. The Red Devils bought him from Sporting Lisbon for a record sum of £12.24 million. Ronaldo made his Premier League debut against Bolton Wanderers in August 2003. He scored his first goal for United in a 3-0 victory over Portsmouth in November of the same year.

Ronaldo's most prolific season with United came in 2007-08 when he scored a record 42 goals for the club across all competitions. He also won his maiden Champions Trophy title the same year and was also awarded the European Golden Shoe and his first of five Ballon d'Ors.

Ronaldo won a whopping nine trophies with United during his first stint from 2003 to 2009. He won three Premier League titles (2006, 2007, and 2008), a Champions League Trophy (2008), one FA Cup (2003), two League Cups (2005, 2008), one Club World Cup (2008), and one Community Shield (2007). He also won two Player of the Season awards (2006, 2007) during his time at Old Trafford apart from winning four Player of the Month awards.

Ronaldo left United in 2009 to join the Spanish giants Real Madrid. He left England as a player who had the potential to become the best in the world but returned 11 years later as a legend of the game. During his time away from United, Ronaldo also played for the Italian club Juventus. He returned to United in September last year and showed his class by becoming the highest goalscorer for the club for the 2021-22 season.

Image: AP