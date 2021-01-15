GNC Vs FKS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super Lig Match Preview

Genclerbirligi will encounter Fatih Karagümrük on Matchday 19 of the Turkish Super Lig. The match will be played at the Ankara Eryaman Stadyumu on Friday, January 15, with kick-off at 9:30 PM according to IST. Let us have a look at GNC vs FKS Dream11 prediction, squads, and other match details.

17th-ranked Genclerbirligi take on 8th-placed Fatih Karagümrük as they look for their sixth win of the season. The hosts have won 5 games, drawn four and lost eight of their 17 league games. They have 19 points to their name. Fatih Karagümrük, on the other hand, have 24 points in their kitty with six wins, six draws, and five losses from their 17 matches.

GNC vs FKS Dream11 Team (Squads)

Genclerbirligi - Ubeyd Adiyaman, Atalay Gökce, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Emin Kavasoglu, Yasin Davus,, Mattias Johansson, Arda Kizildag, Halil Pehlivan, Zargo Touré, Kadir Enes Ra, Diego, Metehan Mertoz,Dominik Furman, Omurcan Artan, Pierre-Yves Polomat, Seyit Ali Kahya, Abdullah Sahindere,Soner Dikmen, Salih Dursun, Emir Ortakaya, Sefa Yilmaz, Kagan Ozkan, Floyd Ayité, Hasanalp Birken, Mustafa Çeçenoglu, Rahmetullah Berisbek, Piris Da Motta,Daniel Candeias, Mustafa Mustafa Seyhan, , , Murat Yildrim,Ulusoy Mert Kabasakal, Bogdan Stancu, Batuhan Uçan,, Sami Gokhan Altiparmak, Giovanni Sio, Baran Basyigit, Ilker Karakas, Osman Demir.

Fatih Karagümrük - Yavuz Ulas Genc, Eric Lichaj, Vegar Eggen Hedenstad, Muzaffer Cem Kablan, Aykut Özer, Zeki Yildirim, Emiliano Viviano, Efe Tatli, Enzo Roco, Murat Sarigül, Fatih Kuruçuk, Gastón Campi,Alparslan Erdem, Furkan Kara, Aatif Chahechouhe, Alassane Ndao,Mevlut Erdinç, Muhammed Pehlivan, Yanis Salibur, Lucas Biglia, Badou N’Diaye, Ramazan Civelek,Andrea Bertolacci, Aksel Aktas, Jure Balkovec, Emre Colak, Erik Sabo, Ervin Zukanovic, Koray Altinay, Jimmy Durmaz, Artur Sobiech, Fabio Borini, Vato Arveladze, Ali Sari

GNC vs FKS Playing 11

Genclerbirligi - Ulusoy Mert Kabasakal, Ubeyd Adiyaman, Arda Kizildag, Murat Yildrim, Mattias Johansson, Zargo Touré, Ilker Karakas, Daniel Candeias, Sefa Yilmaz, Soner Dikmen, Giovanni Sio

Fatih Karagümrük - Emiliano Viviano, Erik Sabo, Ramazan Civelek, Fatih Kuruçuk, Artur Sobiech, Mevlut Erdinç, Jure Balkovec, Eric Lichaj, Lucas Biglia, Jimmy Durmaz, Alassane Ndao

GNC vs FKS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Emiliano Viviano

Defenders - Arda Kizildag, Zargo Touré, Mattias Johansson

Midfielders - Erik Sabo, Sefa Yilmaz, Jimmy Durmaz, Lucas Biglia

Strikers - Alassane Ndao, Giovanni Sio, Mevlut Erdinç

GNC vs FKS Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain - Alassane Ndao or Sefa Yilmaz

Vice-Captain - Mevlut Erdinç or Giovanni Sio

GNC vs FKS Match prediction

Genclerbirligi have been facing defensive issues as they have conceded the second-highest number of goals in the ongoing Turkish Super Lig campaign. Fatih Karagumruk have been proficient in front of goal finding the back of the net 27 times. They will look to end the match with 3 points in their pocket.

Prediction Genclerbirligi 0-1 Fatih Karagumruk

Note: The above GNC vs FKS Dream11 prediction, GNC vs FKS Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GNC vs FKS Dream11 team and GNC vs FKS Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.