GNGW Vs GWN Dream11: Gangwon FC Vs Gwangju FC Prediction And Team News

Gangwon FC vs Gwangju FC square off against each other in the upcoming matchday 11 of the K League 1 clash on Tuesday. The Korean domestic league clash is set to be played on April 20 at the Chuncheon Songam Leports Town with the kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the GNGW vs GWN Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this match.

GNGW vs GWN Match Preview

Gangwon FC have fared slightly better than their opponents and will be brimming with confidence as they are the higher-ranked team before they clash of Tuesday. Currently slotted eighth on the league table, Gangwon FC will be heading into the match after suffering from a narrow 2-1 loss to Suwon FC. The loss against Suwon FC was their first defeat in a month as they aim to shrug off the loss and look to get back on the winning ways. A match against Gwangju FC provides them with the perfect opportunity to claim three points and break into the top half of the table.

Gwangju FC on the other hand will head into the game following a string of poor performances as the visitors are on a three-match winless run. Heading into the match following a 0-1 loss to Pohang Steelers in their last outing, Gwangju FC find themselves currently slotted ninth on the table, having recorded only three wins and one loss while drawing six games so far. With 10 points against their name, they trail their Tuesday's opponents Gangwon FC by just two points and will consider this match as a chance to overtake them and move closer to the top six of the K League 1. However, Gwangju FC face a tough task at hand and will have to play their best football if they wish to snatch away three points from Gangwon FC and pocket their fourth league win of the season on Tuesday.

GNGW vs GWN Top Picks

Captain- K. Dae-Won or J. Eom

Vice-Captain- K. Ju-Long or H. Guk-Yeong

GNGW vs GWN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper –Y. Pyeong-Guk

Defenders – K. Young-Bin, L. Min-Ki, S. Kim, R. Ashurmatov

Midfielders – J. Eom, K. Dong-Hyeon, K. Won-Sik, H. Guk-Yeong

Strikers –K. Ju-Long, K. Dae-Won

GNGW vs GWN Dream11 Prediction

We expect Gangwon FC to edge out a narrow win and walk away with three points on Tuesday.

Prediction- Gangwon FC 2-1 Gwangju FC

Note: The above GNGW vs GWN Dream11 prediction, GNGW vs GWN Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GNGW vs GWN Dream11 Team and GNGW vs GWN Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.