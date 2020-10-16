GNGW Vs INC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, K League Game Preview

Gangwon FC will take on Incheon United in the K League play-offs at the Chuncheon Songam Sports Town, Chuncheon on Friday, October 16 at 3:30 PM IST. Here's a look at our GNGW vs INC Dream11 prediction, GNGW vs INC Dream11 team and probable GNGW vs INC playing 11.

GNGW vs INC live: GNGW vs INC Dream11 prediction and preview

Incheon United have been struggling badly in the competition and on the verge of being relegated. Incheon cannot afford to lose again. On the other hand, Gangwon are safe from relegation after a win over Seongnam. Incheon will know the importance of this game and will look to go all out as it is a question of survival. Based on the teams' recent performances, our GNGW vs INC Dream11 prediction is that the match will be a draw.

GNGW vs INC Head to Head

The two teams have played each other twenty-five times. Gangwon FC have won eleven of those while Incheon has won ten. The remaining four games have ended in draws. In this K League season, the two sides have met twice with each team winning once. This will be the third meeting between the two sides.

GNGW vs INC Dream11 prediction: Probable GNGW vs INC playing11

Gangwon FC probable XI - Lee Kwang-Yeon (GK); Shin Kwang-Hoon, Lim Chae-Min, Kim Young-Bin, Chae Gwang-Hoon; Kim Ji-Hyeon, Han Kook-Young, Go Moo-Yol; Kim Ji-Hyeon, Kim Seung-Dae, Cho Jae-Wan.

Incheon United probable XI - Jung San (GK); Kim Yeon-Su, Oh Ban-Suk, Kim Jeong-Ho; Kim Seong-Ju, Lee Woo-hyuk, Kim Do-hyuk, Dong Yun-Jeong; Sang Si-Woo, Stefan Murgosa, Kim Ho-Nam.

GNGW vs INC live: GNGW vs INC Dream11 team, top picks

GNGW vs INC top picks: Gangwon FC

Kim Seung-Dae

Cho Jae-Wan.

GNGW vs INC top picks: Incheon United

Stefan Mugosa

Oh Ban-Suk



GNGW vs INC Dream11 prediction: GNGW vs INC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Lee Kwang-Yeon

Defenders - Kim Yeon-Su, Oh Ban-Suk, Lim Chae-Min, Kim Young-Bin

Midfielders - Han Kook-Young, Go Moo-Yol, Kim Do-hyuk

Forwards - Kim Seung-Dae (C), Cho Jae-Wan, Stefan Murgosa (VC)

Note: The above GNGW vs INC Dream11 prediction, GNGW vs INC Dream11 team and GNGW vs INC Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The GNGW vs INC Dream11 team and GNGW vs INC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Gangwon FC Instagram