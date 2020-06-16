GNGW Vs ULS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Football League Live Game Info

Gangwon FC will go up against Ulsan Hyundai in the Korean Football League on June 16. The match will be played at Chuncheon Songam Sports Town on Tuesday with a kick-off time of 3:30 PM IST. Fans can play the GNGW vs ULS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the GNGW vs ULS Dream11 prediction, the GNGW vs ULS Dream11 top picks and GNGW vs ULS Dream11 team.

Also Read | ECS T10 League PF vs SFO live streaming, scores, India telecast, pitch and weather report

GNGW vs ULS Dream11 team and match schedule

Also Read | IND vs SMI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 League live game info

GNGW vs ULS Dream11 prediction

GNGW vs ULS Dream11 prediction - Gangwon FC

Moon Kwang-Seok, Kwon Jae-Beom, Lee Kwang-Yeon, Lee Beom-Su, Lee Gang-Han, Chae Kwang-Hun, Shin Se-Gye, Shin Kwang-Hun, Shin Jae-Uk, Lee Yeon-Gyu, Song Seung-Jun, Lee Byeong-Wook, Lee Ho-In, Kim Young-Bin, Lim Chae-Min, Kim Oh-Kyu, Jo Yun-Seong, Kim Su-Hyeok, Kim Hyeon-Uk, Lee Hyeon-Sik, Hong Won-Jin, Lee Jae-Kwon, Jo Ji-Hun, Lee Yeong-Jae, Oh Beom-Seok, Takahiro Nakazato, Han Guk-Yeong, Seo Min-Woo, Ji Eui-Su, Kim Kyeong-Jung, Ko Mu-Yeol, Jeong Ji-Yong, Park Kyeong-Bae, Kim Ji-Hyeon, Kim Seung-Dae, Kang Ji-Hun, Jo Jae-Wan, Jeong Seok-Hwa, Jeong Min-Uh

GNGW vs ULS Dream11 prediction - Ulsan Hyundai squad

Min Dong-hwan, Jo Hyun-woo, Seo Ju-hwan, Jo Su-hyeok, Jung Seung-hyun II, Kim Min-duk, Dave Bulthuis, Jeong Dong-ho, Yun Young-sun II, Choi Jun, Cho Hyun-Taek, Kim Tae-Hwan, Kim Kee-Hee, Park Joo-ho, Jason Davidson, Won Du-jae, Lee Sang-Heon, Park Ha-bean, Jang Jae-won, Lee Hyeon-Seung, Kim Sung-joon, Koh Myong-jin, Lee Dong-Gyeong, Yoon Bit-gram, Seol Young-woo, Lee Gi-un, Shin Jin-ho, Lee Chung-yong, Park Jeong-in, Son Ho-Jun, Jeong Hoon-sung, Lee Hyeong-kyeong, Kim Min-jun, Lee Keun-Ho-II, Figueiredo Pinto-Junior, Kim In-seong, Bjorn Maars Johnsen.

Also Read | Twitterati compare Lionel Messi's return to football with Cristiano Ronaldo; watch

GNGW vs ULS Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date - Tuesday, June 16

Kickoff time - 3:30 PM IST

Venue - Chuncheon Songam Sports Town

Also Read | Dayot Upamecano to Arsenal confirmed? RB Leipzig tell clubs Gunners have won the race

GNGW vs ULS Dream11 team: GNGW vs ULS Dream11 top picks

Here are the GNGW vs ULS Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.

Goalkeeper: J Hyun-Woo

Defenders: S Kwang-Hun, J Seung-Hyun II, D Bulthuis

Midfielders: L Hyeon-Sik, H Guk-Yeong, K Mu-Yeol (VC), L Chung-Yong

Forwards: K Seung-Dae, F Pinto- Junior (C), K In-Seong

GNGW vs ULS Dream11 prediction

Ulsan Hyundai FC start as favourites in the Korean Football League on Tuesday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these GNGW vs ULS Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The GNGW vs ULS Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Eden Hazard injury fears allayed, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane offers update after win

Image Courtesy: Ulsan Hyundai Instagram