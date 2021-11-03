'Go To Hell': Atalanta Coach Reveals Conversation With Ronaldo After Injury-time Equaliser

Manchester United was once again rescued by five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo who scored in the 91st minute to level the scores at 2-2 against Atalanta to earn them a point in the Champions League. Twice they were pinned back in the match and twice, Ronaldo had to bail the Red Devils out. And after the game, Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini was seen having a word with Ronaldo on the field following his stoppage-time equaliser and in a post-match interview, he has revealed what he said to the Portuguese superstar in a post-match interview.

"At the end of the match, I spoke with Ronaldo," The Atalanta head coach told Sky Italia as quoted by Goal.com. "He's an incredible player, some even call him a problem. That’s a nice problem to have. He rarely gets it off-target; half the time he scores, half the time it is saved. I told him, ‘You know what we say in Italy? Go to hell’."

Manchester United was fortunate to avoid defeat

After the match, Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that United was fortunate to avoid defeat against Atalanta as they are a tough side to play especially in Bergamo recalling when he used to play against them during his stint at Juventus. He also had words of praise for Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini calling him a 'fantastic coach'. Lastly, he said that the team needs to improve saying that they are different players and it will take time but they have to get better.

"We never give up, we believe until the end, it is a good result for us," Ronaldo said to BT Sport as quoted by Goal.com. "The beginning was tough, we knew Atalanta would do a lot of pressure, they have a fantastic coach when I played at Juventus they were always difficult to play against. We were a little bit lucky in the end, but that is football. We still have to improve. We have different players, a different systems, we have to adapt with each other, but it will take time. We have time to improve and be better."

