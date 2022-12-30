Goa Football Fraternity Mourns Death Of Soccer Icon Pele

Goa's football fraternity on Friday expressed grief over the death of Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer, saying he inspired the entire world of football.

Pele, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died in Brazil on Thursday after a long battle with cancer. He was 82.

Valanka Alemao, executive committee member of the All India Football Federation, said that Pele was a true inspiration and one of the greatest to ever play football.

Alemao, who also heads the football club Churchill Brothers, said that Pele was an inspiration to the entire world of football.

"He defined football, he was football. His legend shone in places where no one heard of football but knew of him," she said.

Alemao said, “We lost the biggest gem of football but his legacy will never be forgotten. Whenever we heard the name Pele it only meant Football." She added, “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace." Arjuna Award winner and former Indian footballer Bruno Coutinho said that the “king is no more”.

"There will be no another king. Pele was a legend and king of football," he said.

Coutinho said that the news of Pele’s demise is “sad” but “we have to take it”.

Goa Sports Minister Govind Gaude said the football world has lost its favourite star in the demise of Pele.

“One cannot fill the void that is created with his demise. Our thoughts are with the family of this legend,” he said. PTI RPS NR NP NP

