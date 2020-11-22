Goa Vs Bengaluru Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Preview

Juan Ferrando's FC Goa will face Carles Cuadrat's Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday, November 22. The Hero Indian Super League (ISL) Matchday 3 game between Goa and Bengaluru is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at the Goa vs Bengaluru team news, our prediction and Goa vs Bengaluru live stream details ahead of the crunch game.

Goa vs Bengaluru prediction and match preview

FC Goa finished last season at the top of the league standings but lost out to Chennaiyin FC in a high-scoring two-legged semi-final with the final score on aggregate ending 5-6. However, with new arrivals this season and the entire tournament being held in Goa, last season's league toppers will be keen on winning their first ISL title this campaign. Goa were the top scorers last season and are still among the favourites to win the crown this season.

Bengaluru FC finished last season in third place on the league table and had the best defensive record. However, they lost to eventual champions ATK over the two legs of the semifinal. However, with new additions to their squad this term, the playoff regulars will be hoping for a repeat of the 2018-19 season when won their first ISL title.

Our Goa vs Bengaluru prediction is a 3-3 draw with both teams sharing the spoils.

Goa vs Bengaluru team news, injuries and suspensions

For Goa, Igor Angulo will have to try and fill the boots left behind by Coro, ISL's all-time top-scorer. Jorge Ortiz and Len Doungel are expected to start on the flanks with Brandon Fernandes set to play the role of a creative midfielder. Ivan Gonzalez is expected to be paired up with James Donachie at the heart of Goa's defence.

For Bengaluru, Indian icon Sunil Chhetri is set to lead the attack. The Blues have no major injury concerns heading into the game against Goa.

ISL live: How to watch Goa vs Bengaluru live in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Goa vs Bengaluru on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi). The Goa vs Bengaluru live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Bengaluru FC, FC Goa Instagram