Goa Vs East Bengal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Preview

FC Goa take on SC East Bengal in their 14th match of the ongoing Hero Indian Super League on Friday. The match is slated to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on January 29 and is set to kick off at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Goa vs East Bengal live stream, playing 11, and other match details.

FC Goa are ranked third on the ISL standings following an impressive six-match unbeaten run and will be hoping to carry on their positive momentum as they take on 10th ranked SC East Bengal who start the game following a narrow 0-1 loss to Mumbai City FC.

Goa vs East Bengal team news and predicted playing 11

Goa will have to start the match without the services of star centre-back Ivan Gonzalez as he accumulated four yellow cards and will be unavailable for their match against East Bengal. Adil Khan will be able to join the main squad and could feature in this match. Brandon Fernandes is not match-fit while James Donachie also suffered a knock in Goa's previous outing. So we expect Juan Ferrando to rest both of them or bring the duo off the bench and give a few minutes of the action.

SC East Bengal, on the other hand, do not have any new major injury concerns as Robbie Fowler has a plethora of options available at his disposal. The Bengal outfit will be sweating over the fitness of defender Raju Gaikwad as he is suffering from an injury last week. Apart from him, Robbie has the full squad available for selection.

FC Goa: Naveen Kumar, Aiban Dohling, Alberto Noguera, Adil Khan, Jorge Mendoza, Alexander Jesuraj, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Princeton Rebello, Devendra Murgaokar.

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder, Daniel Fox, Narayan Das, Scott Neville, Surchandra Singh, Milan Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Harmanpreet Singh, Bright Enobakhare

How to watch Goa vs East Bengal live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Goa vs East Bengal live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Goa vs East Bengal Prediction

Given the team form of both FC Goa and SC East Bengal, the hosts walk into the match with a slight advantage in their favour. FC Goa are the favourites to win this match and should register a victory with ease. We predict a win for FC Goa as the result of this game.

Prediction- FC Goa 2-0 SC East Bengal