Goa Vs NorthEast United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

Match 12 of the Hero ISL 2020-21 season sees FC Goa take on an in-form NorthEast United side at the Fatorda Stadium. The Goa vs NorthEast United live stream will begin on Monday, November 30 at 7:30 PM IST. Here is the Goa vs NorthEast United team news, our prediction for the game and Goa vs NorthEast United live stream information ahead of the encounter.

Also Read: ISL: Chennaiyin FC, Kerala Blasters Play Goalless Draw

Goa vs NorthEast United Hero ISL 2020-21 match preview

FC Goa are still looking for their first win of the season after two games and currently find themselves in 10th place with just one point from two games. Despite playing well against Mumbai City FC last time out, they lost the game 1-0 after Adam Le Fondre scored a late penalty. Goa have played some great attacking football and will be confident against NorthEast United, having lost to them just twice in their last 12 encounters.

Also Read: Goa Eye Season's First Win Against NorthEast United

NorthEast United, on the other hand, have made an impressive start to the season and currently sit in second place with four points from two games. Despite drawing their last game 2-2 against Kerala Blasters, they showed tremendous resolve to mount a comeback and score a late goal via Idrissa Sylla to snatch a point. Gerard Nus’ men have impressed defensively and will be looking for a win over FC Goa after failing to win against them in their last five meetings.

Goa vs NorthEast United team news: Players to watch out for

FC Goa: Igor Angulo has hit the ground running, scoring twice this season. Brandon Fernandes could finally make his first start of the campaign with Redeem Tlang suspended for the fixture.

Also Read: FC Goa Schedule, Team News, Preview And All You Need To Know Ahead Of ISL 2020-21

NorthEast United: Benjamin Lambot and Dylan Fox have been in great form in defence. Kwesi Appiah has already scored twice this season and will be looking to add to his tally against FC Goa.

Goa vs NorthEast United team news: Probable playing 11

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Brandon Fernandes; Seiminlen Doungel, Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz

NorthEast United: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego; Ninthoingamba Meitei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Machado

Coach @NusGerard speaks on the importance of chances on both ends of the pitch and how we need to ensure we create and control the same in the games ahead. 💪🏻#StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/J7WszvckxW — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 30, 2020

How to watch Goa vs NorthEast United live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi) in India. The FC Goa vs NorthEast United live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the team’s social media handles for real-time updates.

Also Read: NorthEast United Schedule, Team News, Preview & All You Need To Know Ahead Of ISL 2020-21

Goa vs NorthEast United prediction

According to our Goa vs NorthEast United prediction, the match will end in a win for FC Goa.

Image Credits: FC Goa Instagram, NorthEast United Instagram