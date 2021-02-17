Goa Vs Odisha Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

FC Goa square off against Odisha FC on Wednesday in their upcoming Indian Super League clash. The match is set to be played on February 17 at the Fatorda Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Goa vs Odisha live stream, playing 11, and other details of this ISL clash.

We switch focus to our game against FC Goa tonight at the Fatorda 🏟#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/73vpcwbq1a — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) February 17, 2021

Fifth Ranked FC Goa will start the match following a string of impressive performances in their recent outings. The Gaurs are currently on a 10-match unbeaten run but have failed to win their last six matches. They will be looking to cross the final hurdle and score the decisive goal which will bag them three points on Wednesday and move closer to qualifying for the playoffs.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, suffered a humiliating 3-1 loss to the Highlanders in their previous ISL outings. Currently ranked as the bottom-most ranked team on the ISL table, Gerry Peyton's men will walk into the match looking to cause a major upset and spoil FC Goa's plans to qualify for the ISL playoffs.

Goa vs Odisha Team News: Predicted Playing 11

FC Goa- Dheeraj Singh, Ivan Gonzalez, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, James Donachie, Princeton Rebello, Glan Martins, Alexander Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo

Odisha FC- Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Sajid Dhot, Rakesh Pradhan, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Bradden Inman, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio

Where to watch Goa vs Odisha live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Goa vs Odisha live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Goa vs Odisha Prediction

Both the teams last met in December 2020 as the clash saw FC Goa edge out a narrow victory against Odisha FC. Igor Angulo's strike at the brink of halftime was the only goal of the game as the forward helped FC Goa walk away with all three points in that game. While the Gaurs will be hoping to replicate a similar result, Odisha FC will aim to avoid a double and aim to dent Goa's playoff hopes by registering their second win of the season. We expect FC Goa to edge out a victory again and register three points that will solidify their claim for a top-four finish.

Prediction: FC Goa 2-0 Odisha FC