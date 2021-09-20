'Goal Machine' Cristiano Ronaldo Reaches New Milestone, Overtakes Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Cristiano Ronaldo's return has indeed turned out well for Manchester United as he has now scored for them thrice in the last eight days. It all started with a match-winning brace against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday, and he followed it up with an opening goal during Man United's UEFA Champions League clash against Young Boys last Tuesday before contributing with yet another one on Sunday evening in the Premier League clash against West Ham United at London Stadium.

As 'CR7' successfully found the back of the net against West Ham on Sunday, he ended up surpassing former Manchester United icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes Zlatan Ibrahimovic

As Cristiano Ronaldo netted one for the 'Red Devils' in the 35th minute which also turned out to be a much-needed equaliser for the visiting team, he ended up surpassing ex-United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Ronaldo has now scored in 66 stadiums since the 2003-04 season which is more than any player in the history of the game. The record was previously held by Ibrahimovic as the Swedish great had scored in 64 stadiums.

Manchester United gave special mention to their new 'goal machine' after the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup winner scored his fourth goal in the third game for the club since his return last week.

Here are some of the fan reactions as well.

Goat Machine — Roshaun ® (@SanjelRoshan0) September 20, 2021

The goat 🐐 — RonaldoFan7 (@ManUtdRonaldo7) September 20, 2021

THE BEST SOCCER PLAYER EVER!

THE REAL GOAT 🔥🐐🇵🇹@cristiano ❤ 💪 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TCuv5783OY — Chia Parra Duque (@chyapd) September 20, 2021

Indeed. Dude so fast — Be wise (@Chigofellaz) September 20, 2021

Premier League: West Ham vs Man United

It was the home side West Ham United who broke the deadlock as Said Benrahma scored at the 30th minute. United retaliated after Cristiano Ronaldo found an equaliser in the 35th minute as both teams were tied at one goal apiece heading into the half-time.

The match went on without any goal being scored until the 89th minute when 28-year-old Jesse Lingard scored a crucial goal for his team. During the dying minutes of the contest, West Ham were awarded a penalty which was saved by David de Gea in a brilliant display of his goal-keeping skills as the visitors registered a 2-1 win.

The two sides are scheduled to clash once again when the 'Red Devils' host 'The Hammers' on September 23 in the third-round clash of the EFL Cup.

Image: AP/ Twitter/@ManUtd