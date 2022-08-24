Goal Of The Season? Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz Scores Directly From A Corner Kick; WATCH

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz may have just scored the goal of the season after he found the back of the net via a direct corner kick on Tuesday during the club's EFL Carabao Cup second-round clash against Bolton Wanderers. Steven Gerrard's side eventually went on to win the clash by four goals to one, with Danny Ings, Lucas Digne and Leon Bailey scoring a goal each. Meanwhile, Dion Charles scored a consolation goal for Ian Evatt's side.

Douglas Luiz scores stunning goal

As seen in the video posted by Aston Villa's official Twitter handle below, Douglas Luiz seems to have gotten his technique from his practice session spot on, as he scored a breathtaking goal from a corner kick. On both occasions, several defenders are trying to block the shot, but they can do nothing to prevent the goal. Luiz helped his club get the perfect reaction after they conceded first in the 24th minute of the match.

Following Luiz's spectacular goal in the 36th minute, Ings won a penalty in the 63rd minute of the game before converting it himself to give Villa a 2-1 lead in the EFL Carabao Cup second round. A few minutes later, Steven Gerrard's side extended the lead to 3-1 with left-back Lucas Digne providing an outstanding finish from an incredibly difficult angle. As for the fourth and final goal, Leon Bailey came up with a calm finish to ensure his side progressed to the third round of the EFL Carabao Cup.

Gerrard thanks fans after 4-1 win

After his Aston Villa side defeated Bolton Wanderers 4-1, manager Steven Gerrard said, "Our fans have turned out today and have shown me and the players how they want to treat the cup as well. We're all aligned on that and we want to go as far as we can. I'm trying to do the best things to win football matches. I'm trying to use the squad at the right times. I'm trying to play the people that deserve to play but it's not my job to give minutes, it's their job to earn minutes and to show me they deserve minutes and, if they do that, they'll play."