GOFC Vs SAPL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Brazilian Serie A Match Preview

Goias Esporte Clube (GOFC) will square off against Sao Paulo FC (SAPL) at the Estadio da Serrinha for their Brazilian Serie A Matchday 23 clash on Thursday, December 3. The game between Goias and Sao Paulo FC is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 pm local time (Friday, 3:30 am IST). Here's a look at our GOFC vs SAPL Dream11 prediction, GOFC vs SAPL Dream11 team and GOFC vs SAPL Dream11 top picks for the game.

É dia de lutar por mais três pontos fora de casa! Hoje tem São Paulo! É #DiaDeTricolor!



⚽ Goiás x São Paulo

🏟 Serrinha

⏰ 19h

🏆 Brasileirão



📺 Premiere

📺 Premiere

🎙️ SPFCtv — São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) December 3, 2020

GOFC vs SAPL Dream11 match prediction

Goias are currently struggling and at the bottom of the Brazilian Serie A table, with 16 points from their 22 games played so far. The hosts have managed only three wins in the league so far while suffering 12 defeats. Goias also have the worst defensive record in the league as they've already conceded 37 goals. They face a daunting task of staying in the Brazilian top division this season as they're currently nine points away from safety.

On the other hand, Sao Paulo FC will have the chance to move to the summit of the Brazilian Serie A table with a win over Goias on Thursday. Fernando Diniz's side have racked up 41 points from 21 games and have the best defensive record in the league. Based on the recent form and results of both teams, our GOFC vs SAPL match prediction is a 3-0 win for Sao Paulo FC.

GOFC vs SAPL playing 11 (Predicted)

Predicted starting line-up for Goias -Tadeu Ferreira Fabio Sanches, David, Jefferson, Taylon Carvalho, Ariel Cabral, Breno, Shaylon, Fernandao, Daniel Villalva, Miguel Ferreira.

Predicted starting line-up for Sao Paulo - Tiago Volpi, Leonardo Conceicao, Robert Arboleda, Reinaldo Manoel da Silva, Juanfran, Dani Alves, Luan, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara, Luciano, Brenner.

GOFC vs SAPL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - T. Ferreira

Defenders - F. Sanches, B. Alves (C). R.Silva, L.Conceicao

Midfielders - D. Alves (VC), G. Sara, V. Lopes

Forwards - L. Neves, D. Villalva, R. Moura

GOFC vs SAPL Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Goias - Ferreira, Sanches, Jefferson, Villalva

Top picks for Sao Paulo - Alves, Silva, Brenner, Sara

Note: The GOFC vs SAPL Dream11 match prediction and GOFC vs SAPL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GOFC vs SAPL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - Dani Alves, Goias Instagram