FIFA's decision to impose a ban on Indian football has hit the country hard with national and club teams unable to play in international or Asian club competitions. FIFA decided to suspend AIFF with immediate effect due to "undue influence" from third parties. The decision has certainly affected the Gokulam Kerala women's team who are now left stranded in Uzbekistan.

FIFA India ban: Gokulam Kerala FC reveals ordeal in Tashkent

Following FIFA's decision to ban AIFF, the domestic clubs who won the leagues will not be eligible to play in AFC competitions. The Gokulam Kerala women’s team who are the champions of the Indian Women’s League since 2019 earned qualification for the AFC Women’s Club Championship after winning the title last year. The tournament is slated to be played from August 23 to August 26 however FIFA’s ban has currently left them stranded in Tashkent. The club has now sent letter to PMO office requesting intervention to enable Gokulam Kerala to compete in the event.

23 women team players of Gokulam Kerala FC are stranded at Tashkent now of no fault of ours. We request urgent intervention by @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @Anurag_Office @narendramodi for us to participate in the AFC. pic.twitter.com/ltiM81XE5q — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) August 17, 2022

We are ready to take everyone on for these girls, no matter what stands on the way.



Requesting clubs in India to join hands, to do the best we can for these players. @KeralaBlasters @ChennaiyinFC @HydFCOfficial @OdishaFC pic.twitter.com/28RQnqYkOb — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) August 17, 2022

The letter written to the PMO office by the Gokulam Kerala FC said ,“Our team reached Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from Kozhikode during the early hours of 16th of August 2022. On arrival, we heard through various media outlets that FIFA has banned AIFF (All India Football Federation) and the clubs are therefore no longer entitled to take part in the international competition until the suspension is lifted (Copy of the letter issued by FIFA, August 14, 2022, is attached.)”

“To take part in the prestigious AFC Women’s Club Championship, we trained for 60 days since June 18th and reached Tashkent on 16th August 2022. The Asian Football Confederation sent a letter to the All India Football Federation on 16th August, 2022 (Copy of the letter issued by AFC is attached) stating that our club is no longer eligible to take part in the AFC Women’s Club Competition 2022.”

The letter further said, "However, AIFF has not sent any mail or letter to our club anticipating that the ban will be lifted by FIFA within a couple of days. Our club’s women’s football team consisting of 23 players with an average age of 21 got grounded at Tashkent, with disappointment coupled with distress as our preparation both mentally and physically went awry.”

Gokulam Kerala fixtures in AFC Women's club championship

Gokulam Kerala participated in the last edition of the tournament last year and finished third in the four-team event. This year's tournament will be held across two regions for the first time. The Kozhikode-based club which will be competing in the West zone, will open its campaign in the AFC Women’s Club Championship against Sogdiana-W in Qarshi of Uzbekistan on August 23. The second match will be against Bam Khatoon FC of Iran in which will be played on August 26.

The competition for East Zone starts on August 15 in Chonburi in Thailand. The final of the tournament will be played between the two top teams from the East and West zones on October 22, the same day as the title clash of the AFC Cup.