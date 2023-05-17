Gokulam Kerala FC , Sethu Madurai, Eastern Sporting Union, Kickstart Enter HWL Semis

Beatrice Ntiwaa Nketia’s penalty shootout heroics helped Gokulam Kerala FC beat Odisha FC 3-0 and reach the semifinals of Hero Indian Women’s League here on Tuesday.

Sethu Madurai, Eastern Sporting Union and Kickstart FC also reached the semifinals.

At the TransStadia, Gokulam and Odisha were locked at 1-1 after the end of regular time with Bala Devi and Roja Devi scoring for their respective teams. The Malabarians then secured a one-sided 3-0 win in the penalty shootout after their custodian Beatrice made three saves out of three.

Within two minutes of kick-off, Bala Devi gave Odisha the lead in the game. The skipper headed the ball home from an Anju Tamang corner after she was left unmarked by the Gokulam Kerala defence.

The defending champions kept pushing for a goal and finally succeeded in getting one deep into the additional time of the first half.

Sabitra Bhandari gained possession in a dangerous position and latched it in for an incoming Indumathi Kathiresan. The midfielder passed it onto Dangmei Grace whose attempt was blocked.

However, Indumathi once again closed in on the loose ball and the resultant was picked up by Asem Roja Devi who beat goalkeeper Hooda from close range.

After neither side could find the breakthrough, the game progressed to penalty shootouts where goalkeeper Beatrice managed to save all three spot kicks from Odisha's Anju Tamang, Bala Devi and Pyari Xaxa.

Ashalata Devi, Sabitra Bhandari and Indumathi Kathiresan all converted with ease to send the Malabarians into the semi-finals in dramatic fashion.

In another quarterfinal, former Hero IWL champions Sethu Madurai FC made easy work of East Bengal FC as they registered a dominant 9-0 win at the Shahibaug Police Stadium.

At the Shahibaug Police Stadium, former champions Eastern Sporting Union booked their place in the semi-finals following a thrilling penalty shootout win over Sports Odisha.

The two teams were tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation time before the Manipur side emerged 4-2 winners from spot kicks.

At the TransStadia on Tuesday morning, Kickstart FC banked on Kioko Elizabeth Katungwa’s injury-time strike to defeat HOPS FC 2-1.