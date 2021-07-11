Google CEO Sundar Pichai Hails Messi As 'best Ever' As Argentina Win Copa America Final

Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulated Argentina captain Lionel Messi on his Copa America win on Sunday against Brazil and hailed him the 'the best ever'. Messi lifted his maiden international trophy while being named the best player of the tournament in the Copa America tourney.

In the post, Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote "Messi has given so much joy over the years and arguably the best ever, so well deserved. Congrats Argentina well-played Brasil. Jogo Bonito."

Messi has given so much joy over the years and arguably the best ever, so well deserved. Congrats Argentina, well played Brasil. Jogo Bonito. #CopaAmerica — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 11, 2021

Argentina win first title in 28 years

Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final to secure the national team's first title in 28 years and the superstar's first major international trophy. Argentina's winning goal came in the 22nd minute after Rodrigo de Paul made a long pass to Ángel di Maria. The 33-year-old veteran striker counted on some sloppy defending from left-back Renan Lodi to take control and lob it past goalkeeper Ederson.

It was indeed a much-needed win for Argentina captain Lionel Messi as he overcame his nightmarish experiences in major tournament finals- FIFA World Cup 2014, Copa America 2015 & 2016 respectively where he had to be satisfied with the runners up medals. Finally, the football megastar will get an opportunity to wear the winner's medal and also a chance to lay his hands on an elusive silverware at the highest level.

In its path to the title, Argentina won four out of five matches in the group stage, including a hard-fought 1-0 encounter with Uruguay. It beat Ecuador 3-0 in the quarterfinals and topped Colombia on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Fans allowed at Copa America final

Brazil became the last-minute host of the Copa America two weeks before kick-off after original organizers Colombia and Argentina withdrew. Many players protested against the tournament taking place as the COVID-19 pandemic causes thousands of deaths a day in South America, even more so in Brazil where 532,000 have died.

Officials allowed a few thousand fans into the Maracana for the decider, the only match in the tournament to have spectators. There was very little social distancing in celebrations, and some fans removed their masks.

By the virtue of this win, Argentina have won the Copa America title for the 15th time and are tied with Uruguay.

(Image Credits: @CopaAmerica Twitter/ AP)