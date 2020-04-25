GOR Vs BTE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Belarusian Premier League Live

Gorodeya will face BATE Borisov at Gorodeya Stadium in their next Belarusian Premier League game. Gorodeya are on the 6th spot on the points table with nine points to their name. Gorodeya have managed to win three games in their last five clashes (Losses 2). Gorodeya played Energetik-BGU Minsk in their last Belarusian Premier League clash, which Gorodeya ended up winning 1-0. As for BATE Borisov, they are placed 7th on the points table with seven points to their name. BATE Borisov have managed to win two games out of the five games played (Losses 2, Draw 1). BATE Borisov faced Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino in their last league match which ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

The GOR vs BTE Dream11 game is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, 07:00 pm IST at Gorodeya Stadium. Here is the GOR vs BTE Dream11 prediction, GOR vs BTE Dream11 top picks and GOR vs BTE Dream11 top picks.

GOR vs BTE Dream11 team

GOR vs BTE Dream11 top picks

Aleksandr Poznyak (Captain) Milan Joksimovic (Vice-captain) Pavel Nekhajchik Igor Stasevich

GOR vs BTE Dream11 team: Gorodeya Full Squad

Igor Dovgyallo, Gleb Efimov, Dmitri Ignatenko, Milan Joksimovic, Sergey Pushnyakov, Kirill Pavluchek, Dmitri Baiduk, Semen Shestilovski, Sergey Usenya, Aleksandr Poznyak, Martin Artyukh, Yuri Volovik, Mikhail Shibun, Andrey Sorokin, Stanislav Sazonovich, Denis Yaskovich, Artem Volovich, Lazar Sajcic, Artem Arkhipov, Dmitri Lebedev, Sergy Arkhipov

GOR vs BTE Dream11 team: BATE Borisov Full Squad

Maksim Skavysh, Nemanja Milić, Anton Saroka, Bojan Dubajić, Andrey Kudravets, Stanislav Dragun, Pavel Nekhajchik, Evgeni Yablonski, Dmitri Baga, Dmitry Bessmertniy, Yevgeniy Berezkin, Hervaine Moukam, Willum Thor Willumsson, Igor Stasevich, Aleksandr Volodko, Andrei Patapenka, Bojan Nastić, Boris Kopitović, Aleksandar Filipović, Zakhar Volkov, Egor Filipenko, Anton Chichkan, Aleksandr Svirski, Denis Scherbitski

GOR vs BTE Dream11 prediction

Our GOR vs BTE Dream11 prediction is that Gorodeya will win the game.

Note: The GOR vs BTE Dream11 prediction, GOR vs BTE Dream11 top picks, and GOR vs BTE Dream11 team are based on our own analysis. The GOR vs BTE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.