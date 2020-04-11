GOR Vs DIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

Gorodeya host Dinamo Minsk in a Matchday 4 clash in the Belarusian Premier League this weekend. Gorodeya are on the 14th spot on the Belarusian Premier League points table with a single win in the three games played in the season so far. They have lost the other two. Gorodeya faced Belshina Bobruisk in their last game in which they won 1-0. Prior to the win, they lost their Belarusian Premier League clash against Shakhtyor Soligorsk.

As for Dinamo Minsk, they are on the 11th spot on the Belarusian Premier League points table. Dinamo Minsk have managed to win just once in their last three Belarusian Premier League games this season. Dinamo Minsk were up against Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino in their previous clash in which they won 2-0. Prior to the win, Dinamo Minsk faced back-to-back defeats against Minsk and Ruh Brest in their Belarusian Premier League clash.

The match is scheduled for Friday, April 11, 8:30 PM IST at the Gorodeya Stadium. Here is the GOR vs DIN Dream11 predictions, GOR vs DIN Dream11 Top picks and GOR vs DIN Dream11 team.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi's Exit Won't Harm The League, Claims LaLiga President

GOR vs DIN Dream11 top picks and team

Also Read | Is Mikel Arteta Spying On Arsenal Stars Using Hi-tech GPS System During Lockdown?

GOR vs DIN Dream11 top picks

Yevgeni Shikavka (Captain) Ivan Bakhar (Vice-captain) Yevgeni Shikavka

Also Read | Tottenham Pulls Off Famous Champions League Win Vs Man City On Apr 9, 2019; Watch Video

GOR vs DIN Dream11 team

GOR vs DIN Dream11 team: Gorodeya Squad

Igor Dovgyallo, Gleb Efimov, Dmitri Ignatenko, Milan Joksimovic, Sergey Pushnyakov, Kirill Pavluchek, Dmitri Baiduk, Semen Shestilovski, Sergey Usenya, Aleksandr Poznyak, Martin Artyukh, Yuri Volovik, Mikhail Shibun, Andrey Sorokin, Stanislav Sazonovich, Denis Yaskovich, Artem Volovich, Lazar Sajcic, Artem Arkhipov, Dmitri Lebedev, Sergy Arkhipov

GOR vs DIN Dream11 team: Dinamo Minsk

Vladislav Klimovich, Kirill Vergeichik, Jun-Young Kim, Dmytro Bilonog, Danilo, Ivan Bakhar, Yevgeni Shikavka, Edgar Olekhnovich, Marko Pavlovski, Dmitri Borodin, Vladislav Lozhkin, Nikita Demchenko, Vladislav Lyakh, Artem Sukhotsky, Manksim Shvetsov, Mikhail Kozlov, Karlo Brucic, Miha Goropevsek, Domini Dinga, Alexei Rios, Alexandr Chizh, Igor Shitov, Nikita Khalimonchik, Kirill Rodionov, Maksim Plotnikov, Konstantin Rudenok, Denis Shpalovsky.

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: London Mayor Slams Tottenham Boss Jose Mourinho For 'endangering Lives'

GOR vs DIN Dream11 prediction

Our GOR vs DIN Dream11 prediction is that Gorodeya will win the match.

Please note, the GOR vs DIN Dream11 team and GOR vs DIN Dream11 prediction are made based on our own analysis. These do not guarantee positive results in your game.