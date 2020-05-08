GOR Vs MSK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Belarus Premier League Live

Gorodeya FC host FC Minsk in the Belarus Premier League on May 8, 2020. The match will be played at the Gorodeya Stadium on Friday with a kick-off time of 9:30 pm IST. Fans can play the GOR vs MSK Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the GOR vs MSK Dream11 prediction, the GOR vs MSK Dream11 top picks and GOR vs MSK Dream11 team.

GOR vs MSK Dream11 prediction and team

Central defender Kirill Pavlyuchek (#16) – man of the month in Gorodeya FC!



Congrats, captain! pic.twitter.com/loB7ENeu2e — ФК Городея | Gorodeya FC (@GorodeyaFC) May 5, 2020

GOR vs MSK Dream11 prediction

GOR vs MSK Dream11 prediction - Gorodeya FC squad

Igor Dovgyallo, Gleb Efimov, Dmitri Ignatenko, Milan Joksimovic, Sergey Pushnyakov, Kirill Pavluchek, Dmitri Baiduk, Semen Shestilovski, Sergey Usenya, Aleksandr Poznyak, Martin Artyukh, Yuri Volovik, Mikhail Shibun, Andrey Sorokin, Stanislav Sazonovich, Denis Yaskovich, Artem Volovich, Lazar Sajcic, Artem Arkhipov, Dmitri Lebedev, Sergy Arkhipov

GOR vs MSK Dream11 prediction - FC Minsk squad

Anton Shramchenko, Roman Gribovskiy, Vladimir Khvashchinskiy, Ognjen Rolović, Artyom Vasilyev, Andrei Shemruk, Pavel Gorbach, Oleksandr Vasyliev, Oleg Evdokimov, Vladislav Nasibulin, Yaroslav Yarotski, Sergey Sazonchik, Dmitriy Klimovich, Gleb Zherdev, Gleb Gurban, Dmytro Ryzhuk, Aleksey Zaleskiy, Yevhenii Chahovets, Aleksey Ivanov, Yuri Ostroukh, Dmitri Zinovich, Aleksey Lavrik, Maksim Kasarab, Evgeni Malashevich, Artem Leonov, Sergey Veremko, Pavel Prishivalko, Dmitri Prishchepa.

GOR vs MSK Dream11 match schedule

Date - Friday, May 8, 2020

Kickoff time - 9:30 pm IST

Venue - Gorodeya Stadium

GOR vs MSK Dream11 team: GOR vs MSK Dream11 top picks

Here are the GOR vs MSK Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points.

Goalkeeper: I Dovgyallo

Defenders: K Pavlyuchek, J Maksimovic, Y Chahovets, D Prishchepa

Midfielders: A Sorokin (C), Y Yarotskiy, S Usenya, A Shramchenko

Forwards: R Gribovskiy (VC), L Sajcic

GOR vs MSK Dream11 prediction

Gorodeya start as favourites against FC Minsk in the Belarus Premier League match on Friday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these GOR vs MSK Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The GOR vs MSK Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

