GOR Vs MSK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Belarus Premier League Live

Gorodeya FC host FC Minsk in the Belarus Premier League on May 8, 2020. The match will be played at the Gorodeya Stadium on Friday with a kick-off time of 9:30 pm IST. Fans can play the GOR vs MSK Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the GOR vs MSK Dream11 prediction, the GOR vs MSK Dream11 top picks and GOR vs MSK Dream11 team.
Central defender Kirill Pavlyuchek (#16) – man of the month in Gorodeya FC!— ФК Городея | Gorodeya FC (@GorodeyaFC) May 5, 2020
Congrats, captain! pic.twitter.com/loB7ENeu2e
Igor Dovgyallo, Gleb Efimov, Dmitri Ignatenko, Milan Joksimovic, Sergey Pushnyakov, Kirill Pavluchek, Dmitri Baiduk, Semen Shestilovski, Sergey Usenya, Aleksandr Poznyak, Martin Artyukh, Yuri Volovik, Mikhail Shibun, Andrey Sorokin, Stanislav Sazonovich, Denis Yaskovich, Artem Volovich, Lazar Sajcic, Artem Arkhipov, Dmitri Lebedev, Sergy Arkhipov
Anton Shramchenko, Roman Gribovskiy, Vladimir Khvashchinskiy, Ognjen Rolović, Artyom Vasilyev, Andrei Shemruk, Pavel Gorbach, Oleksandr Vasyliev, Oleg Evdokimov, Vladislav Nasibulin, Yaroslav Yarotski, Sergey Sazonchik, Dmitriy Klimovich, Gleb Zherdev, Gleb Gurban, Dmytro Ryzhuk, Aleksey Zaleskiy, Yevhenii Chahovets, Aleksey Ivanov, Yuri Ostroukh, Dmitri Zinovich, Aleksey Lavrik, Maksim Kasarab, Evgeni Malashevich, Artem Leonov, Sergey Veremko, Pavel Prishivalko, Dmitri Prishchepa.
Date - Friday, May 8, 2020
Kickoff time - 9:30 pm IST
Venue - Gorodeya Stadium
Here are the GOR vs MSK Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points.
Goalkeeper: I Dovgyallo
Defenders: K Pavlyuchek, J Maksimovic, Y Chahovets, D Prishchepa
Midfielders: A Sorokin (C), Y Yarotskiy, S Usenya, A Shramchenko
Forwards: R Gribovskiy (VC), L Sajcic
Gorodeya start as favourites against FC Minsk in the Belarus Premier League match on Friday.
