Goretzka Agrees To Ink New Contract With Bayern Munich; Expected To Stay Till 2026: Report

According to reports, Leon Goretzka has agreed to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich after speculations suggested that he could be looking for a move away. Reports by Goal and Spox suggest that he has decided to stay put the Allianz Arena as his current deal was set to expire in 2022 and Manchester United was looking to lure him to Old Trafford. Goretzka is expected to earn between €12 million to €15 million a year and his service will be retained till June 2026.

Earlier, Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer said that he will not be held ransom to the players' wage demands as they know what all they have at the club. "They will certainly not be kept at any cost," the Bayern chief told Kicker. "The players know what they have at Bayern, they are paid very well here too, everyone gets their salary. And they can win titles with us now, and also in the future."

Bayern's start to the season

Bundesliga defending champions Bayern Munich started their season with a 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia Park in Monchengladbach on Friday. First-half goals from Alassane Plea and Robert Lewandowski saw the match end with the two teams sharing points.

However, they played better in their next game where Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in the German Super Cup in a high-intensity match on Tuesday. Bayern gave their new coach Julian Nagelsmann his first win. Lewandowski scored a brace as Marco Reus pulled a goal back and Thomas Muller also managed to score a goal. It was an entertaining encounter, where Bayern ran rampant to lift their first trophy of the season.

Lewandowski on his way out?

The 33-year-old, Robert Lewandowski has been heavily linked with a move away from Bayern Munich this summer, with a price tag of £110 million on his head. The Polish footballer has been in great touch this summer after scoring 41 goals for FC Bayern in the last season. As reported by Sky Sports, Lewandowski is happy at Bayern, however, still he is looking for new challenges. Having several years more in his football career, the Polish footballer may be eyeing a big-money move in his career.

Under his current contract, Lewandowski has two more years left at the Bayern Munich FC. If he decides to leave FC Bayern, the club has been already looking for a replacement in Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

The Bavarians will take on Koln on Sunday, in the Bundesliga before completing a rescheduled DFB-Pokal fixture against Bremer SV on August 25.

(Image Credits: @leongoretzka_ - Twitter)