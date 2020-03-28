Gorodeya Vs FC Shakhtyor Live Streaming, Team News, Belarusian Premier League Live

Gorodeya host Shakhtyor in a Matchday 2 clash in the Belarusian Premier League this weekend. Gorodeya are in the 11th spot on the Belarusian Premier League points table with a loss in the only game played in the season so far. Gorodeya failed to secure the only three points in the season after losing 1-0 against Vitebsk. Gorodeya have a goal difference of (-1).

As for the Shakhtyor, they are 13th on the Belarusian Premier League points table. Shakhtyor lost their first game of the Belarusian Premier League season. Shakhtyor played against Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino in their opening match of the Belarusian Premier League season in which they lost 1-0. Shakhtyor have a goal difference of -1.

Belarusian Premier League live: Gorodeya vs FC Shakhtyor live streaming

There will be no Gorodeya vs FC Shakhtyor live streaming in India. However, here are the other details about the match -

Competition: Belarusian Premier League Game: Gorodeya vs FC Shakhtyor Date and Timing: March 28, 2020, at 9:30 PM IST Venue: Gorodeya Stadium

Virtually every sports league in Europe has shut down. The Belarusian Premier League is playing on as usual — fans and all. https://t.co/VBlwNmG3Ti — NYT Sports (@NYTSports) March 25, 2020

Gorodeya vs FC Shakhtyor team news: Gorodeya full squad

Igor Dovgyallo, Gleb Efimov, Dmitri Ignatenko, Milan Joksimovic, Sergey Pushnyakov, Kirill Pavluchek, Dmitri Baiduk, Semen Shestilovski, Sergey Usenya, Aleksandr Poznyak, Martin Artyukh, Yuri Volovik, Mikhail Shibun, Andrey Sorokin, Stanislav Sazonovich, Denis Yaskovich, Artem Volovich, Lazar Sajcic, Artem Arkhipov, Dmitri Lebedev, Sergy Arkhipov

Gorodeya vs FC Shakhtyor team news: Shakhtyor full squad

Aleksandr Gutor, Padel Chesnovskiy, Sergey Politevich, Nikola Antic, Zarija Lambulic, Ruslan Khadarkevich, Sergey Matvejchik, Roman Vegunov, Igor Burok, Aleksandr Sachivko, Azdren LLullaku, Aleksandr Selyava, Serger Balanovich, Giorgi Diasamidze, Igor Ivanovic, Yuri Kendysh, Julius Szoke, Lasha Shindagoridze, Darko Bodul, Dmitri Podstrelov, Vitali Lishkovich, Tin Vukmanic

