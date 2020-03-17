Goztepe Vs Rizespor Live Streaming Details, Team News, Turkish Super Lig Live

Goztepe host Rizespor for their Matchday 26 clash in their Super Lig 2019-20 clash. Goztepe are on the eighth spot in the Super Lig standings with 9 wins and seven draws in the season so far (Losses 9). Goztepe have bagged a total of 34 points in the season so far. Goztepe have a goal difference of -1 as they have scored 29 goals in the season and have conceded 30 so far. They have won just once in their last five league games (Draw 1, Losses 3).

As for Rizespor, they are on the 16th spot in the Super Lig standings with 7 wins in 25 games (Draws 4, Losses 14). Rizespor have experienced a poor run of form this season and are up for a difficult clash this weekend. Rizespor have not won a single game in their last five league outings. They have scored a total of 26 goals in the season and have conceded 42 goals. They have a goal difference of -16.

Here are the Goztepe vs Rizespor Turkish Super Lig live streaming details and Goztepe vs Rizespor team news.

Turkish Super Lig live: Goztepe vs Rizespor Live streaming details

Competition: Goztepe vs Rizespor, Turkish Super Lig Where: Göztepe Gürsel Aksel Stadıum When: Tuesday, March 17 Kick-Off: 10:30 PM IST

Goztepe vs Rizespor live streaming: The Goztepe vs Rizespor live streaming will be available on the My Football Live App and the My Football Live YouTube Channel.

Turkish Super Lig live: Goztepe vs Rizespor team news

Goztepe vs Rizespor team news: Goztepe full squad

Cameron Jerome, Deniz Kadah, Kamil Wilczek, Zlatko Tripić, Ege Özkayimoglu, André Castro, Marcio Mossoró, Stefano Napoleoni, Celso Borges, Soner Aydoğdu, Serdar Gürler, André Poko, Halil Akbunar, Serkan Bakan, Kerem Atakan Kesgin, Huseyin Bulut, Yalçın Kayan, Lamine Gassama, Wallace Reis, Atınç Nukan, Alpaslan Öztürk, Leo Schwechlen, Titi, Berkan Emir, Murat Paluli, Beto, Mehmet Göktuğ Bakırbaş, Eren Bilen, Arda Özcimen.

Goztepe vs Rizespor team news: Rizespor full squad

Milan Škoda, Marko Šćepović, Andriy Boryachuk, Oğulcan Çağlayan, Alberk Koc, Tunay Torun, Abdullah Durak, Amedej Vetrih, Denys Harmash, Ismaël Diomandé, Aminu Umar, Oğuz Kağan Güçtekin, Atakan Akkaynak, Yan Sasse, Fernando Boldrin, Braian Samudio, Muhammet Celik, Mykola Morozyuk, Orhan Ovacıklı, Mohamed Abarhoun, Dario Melnjak, Ivanildo Fernandes, Montassar Talbi, Burak Albayrak, Berkay Sandikci, Gökhan Akkan, Tarik Çetin, Zafer Gorgen, Bogachan Kazmaz

