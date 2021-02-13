Granada Vs Atletico Madrid Live: Where To Watch Granada Vs Atletico Madrid Live, Team News

Granada will take on Atletico Madrid in the upcoming LaLiga match on Saturday, February 13. The match will be played at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes with the kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM according to IST. Here's a look at the information on Granada vs Atletico Madrid live, Where to watch Granada vs Atletico Madrid live and Granada vs Atletico Madrid prediction.

Also Read: Argentina Great Hernan Crespo To Coach Brazil's Sao Paulo FC

Granada vs Atletico Madrid prediction: Granada vs Atletico Madrid match preview

Granada are currently 8th on the LaLiga standings and have a chance to move up the points table by beating current leaders Atletico Madrid. The team will be coming into the match following a 2-2 draw against Levante in their previous match. Granada's Brazilian winger Kenedy and striker Roberto Soldado found the back of the net for their side in the previous match, while experienced forward AJ Morales scored a brace for Levante.

Also Read: Man United Fan From India Reveals Daughter's Special Act On Beckham's Birthday: Watch

Atletico Madrid are currently on top of LaLiga standings and are on a five-match unbeaten run following their 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo in their last match. For Celta Vigo, Santi Mina and Argentine striker Facundo Ferreyra found the net which was cancelled out by a brace from Atletico's latest signing Luis Suarez. Fans can expect an exciting clash between these two sides.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Vs Cristiano Ronaldo Video 'The Greatest Era Of Football' Grips Fans: WATCH

Where to watch Granada vs Atletico Madrid live: Granada vs Atletico Madrid team news

Granada: Manager Diego Martinez in his press conference said that the team will be without the services of midfielder Yangel Herrera, right-back Quini, midfielders Maxime Gonalons and Luis Milla, who are all out due to injuries.

Atletico Madrid: Some of the key players from Diego Simeone's side will miss the trip. The likes of Thomas Lemar, Hector Herrera, Joao Felix, Mario Hermoso and striker Moussa Dembele have all tested positive for COVID-19. England right-back Kieran Trippier is currently serving a suspension.

Also Read: Leeds Manager Bielsa Testifies In Bid For Damages From Lille

Where to watch Granada vs Atletico live in India?

There will be no live telecast of the game in India. However, fans can watch Granada vs Atletico live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Granada vs Atletico prediction

As per our prediction, Atletico Madrid will start as favourites as they have been impressive in the campaign so far and will also look to extend the lead at the top.

Image: Atletico Madrid /Twitter